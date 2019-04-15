Sports

Big Fifth Inning Propels Harriman To Win Over Oliver Springs

The Harriman Blue Devils put up seven runs in the fifth on its way to an 8-2 victory over Oliver Springs on Monday. The big inning was thanks to a walk by Peyton Snyder, a home run by Keaton Hall, and a double by Brandon Turpin.

Harriman got things started in the first inning. Marcus Nelson singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

Turpin was the winning pitcher for Harriman. He allowed three hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Crass took the loss for Oliver Springs. He surrendered eight runs on six hits over five innings, striking out four.

Harriman launched one home run on the day. Hall went deep in the fifth inning.

Brady Stubbs, Turpin, Nelson, Hall, Titan Dayton, and Noah Dickerson each collected one hit to lead The Blue Devils

Jones went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Oliver Springs in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E HRMN 1 0 0 0 7 0 0 8 6 4 OLVR 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 3 1

Harriman

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Noah Dickerson 4 1 1 0 0 0 Brady Stubbs 3 2 1 0 0 0 Brandon Turpin 2 0 1 2 1 1 Marcus Nelson 4 0 1 1 0 1 Titan Dayton 4 1 1 0 0 1 Carter Smith 2 1 0 0 1 0 Peyton Snyder 3 0 0 1 1 3 Keaton Hall 3 1 1 4 0 1 Makail Moore 3 0 0 0 0 0 Bryson Willis – – – – – – 28 8 6 8 3 7

2B: Brandon Turpin

HR: Keaton Hall

TB: Noah Dickerson, Brandon Turpin 2, Marcus Nelson, Keaton Hall 4, Brady Stubbs, Titan Dayton

LOB: Noah Dickerson, Peyton Snyder, Marcus Nelson 4, Keaton Hall, Makail Moore 2, Carter Smith 2, Titan Dayton 4

SB: Noah Dickerson, Keaton Hall, Brady Stubbs

SAC: Brady Stubbs

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Brandon Turpin 7.0 3 2 1 1 7 0 7.0 3 2 1 1 7 0

W: Brandon Turpin

TS-#P: Brandon Turpin 61-86

GO-FO: Brandon Turpin 4-7

FPS-BF: Brandon Turpin 20-28

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Boswell 4 1 0 0 0 1 York 3 0 0 0 0 1 Armstrong 3 1 1 1 0 1 Stombaugh 3 0 0 0 0 0 Mccrane 2 0 0 0 1 1 Crass 3 0 0 1 0 0 Alcorn 3 0 0 0 0 1 Jones 3 0 2 0 0 0 Nation 3 0 0 0 0 2 27 2 3 2 1 7

TB: Armstrong, Jones 2

LOB: Boswell 3, York 2, Stombaugh 2, Mccrane, Crass 2, Alcorn 2, Nation

SB: York, Jones

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Crass 5.0 6 8 7 3 4 1 Alcorn 2.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 7.0 6 8 7 3 7 1

L: Crass

TS-#P: Crass 50-86, Alcorn 17-23

GO-FO: Crass 3-5, Alcorn 0-4

FPS-BF: Crass 19-28, Alcorn 4-7

