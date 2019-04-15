Sports

Late Score Costs Clinton Middle School Against Campbell County

Posted on by in Sports with

Clinton Middle School lost the lead late in a 5-2 defeat to Campbell County on Monday. The game was tied at two with Campbell County batting in the bottom of the fourth when Mason Shanks doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

Riley Goins earned the win for Campbell County. He lasted two and two-thirds innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out five.

Alex Gaetz took the loss for Clinton Middle. He went one inning, allowing three runs on three hits, striking out one and walking one.

Caleb Dabney started the game for Campbell County. He went two and a third innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out three Harrison Shelton started the game for Clinton Middle. He surrendered two runs on one hit over three innings, striking out five

Alex Saltkill and Blake Lowe each collected one hit to lead Clinton Middle School Dragons.

Shanks went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Campbell County in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CLNT 0 2 0 0 0 X X 2 2 7 CMPB 0 1 0 4 X X X 5 4 3

Clinton Middle School

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Alex S. 3 0 1 1 0 2 Alex G. 2 0 0 0 1 1 Ethan T. 2 0 0 0 1 1 Isaiah S. 2 0 0 0 1 1 Garrett L. 3 0 0 0 0 0 Harrison S. 0 1 0 0 2 0 Braden H. 1 1 0 0 1 1 Blake L. 2 0 1 1 1 1 Camden Britton 2 0 0 0 0 1 Dylan K. 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 2 2 2 7 8

2B: Alex S.

TB: Blake L., Alex S. 2

LOB: Camden Britton 2, Isaiah S. 3, Alex G. 2, Garrett L. 2, Dylan K. 2

SB: Blake L., Camden Britton, Harrison S., Braden H.

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Harrison S. 3.0 1 2 0 3 5 0 Alex G. 1.0 3 3 0 1 1 0 4.0 4 5 0 4 6 0

L: Alex G.

TS-#P: Alex G. 13-23, Harrison S. 40-72

GO-FO: Alex G. 1-0, Harrison S. 2-0

FPS-BF: Alex G. 5-7, Harrison S. 9-17

Campbell County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Caleb D. 2 1 1 1 1 0 Chase H. 1 0 0 0 1 0 Kyle N. 3 1 0 1 0 2 Mason S. 3 1 2 0 0 0 Eli A. 3 0 1 1 0 1 Davin W. 3 0 0 0 0 0 Zak R. 1 1 0 0 1 1 Ian S. 1 1 0 0 1 0 Riley G. 2 0 0 0 0 2 19 5 4 3 4 6

2B: Mason S.

TB: Eli A., Mason S. 3, Caleb D.

LOB: Eli A. 2, Caleb D., Kyle N. 4, Zak R., Riley G. 3, Chase H., Davin W. 4

SB: Ian S., Caleb D., Davin W.

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Caleb D. 2.1 2 2 2 5 3 0 Riley G. 2.2 0 0 0 2 5 0 5.0 2 2 2 7 8 0

W: Riley G.

TS-#P: Caleb D. 33-70, Riley G. 25-50

GO-FO: Caleb D. 3-1, Riley G. 1-1

FPS-BF: Caleb D. 6-16, Riley G. 7-11

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged baseball, Campbell County, Clinton Middle School