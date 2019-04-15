Obituaries

Evelyn Viva Eason, Oliver Springs

Evelyn Viva Eason, age 94, a resident of Oliver Springs, TN, went home to be with the Lord on 14th day of April 2019.

Sister Eason was born on the 14th day of December 1924 in Sparks, Georgia. She married her childhood sweetheart, Jim in September 1941. God called them to Tennessee and they have been a resident of Oliver Springs, TN since 1974. They were happily married for 67 years.

Mrs. Eason was a faithful Christian and a member of the Beechfork Holiness Church in Morgan County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Lawton Rowan and Viva Grace Pearl Rowan; her husband, James E. Eason; son, Johnny Edward Eason; daughter, Betty Morgan; sisters, Myrtle Parker, Odessa Rowan, and Linda Pearl Phillips; brothers, Thomas Lawton Rowan, Jr., Ronald Rudolph Rowan, James Wayne Rowan, Vernon Rowan and Richard Rowan; sister-in-law, Thelma Rowan.

She is survived by sons, Tom Eason and wife Sharon of Oliver Springs and Mike Eason and wife Jan of Salisbury, NC; grandchildren, Keith Morgan and wife Vickie, Lisa Jones and husband Chris, Angela Vanover, Jason Eason and wife Alicia, Josh Eason and wife Stacy, Joe Eason, Kimberly Spoon and husband Rex; by great-grandchildren, Wayne and Scott Morgan, Brandon Jones, Summer Coker, Zachary, Alex, and Abigail Spoon, Peyton and Quinton Eason, Olivia and Liam Vanover, Faith and Emma Eason, Isaiah and Evelyn Eason; great-great-grandchildren, Jacob and Luke Morgan, and Weston Spoon.

Sister Eason is also survived by sisters, Pat Purvis of Lenox, GA, Rose Marie Hagadorn and husband Jimmy of Albany, GA, Ovaline Williams of Stockbridge, GA; brothers, Bobby Rowan of Tifton, GA and Nathan Rowan of Cincinnati, OH; sister-in-law, Mary Rowan of Winter Haven, FL; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, brothers and sisters in Christ, and many special friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Richard Lawson and grandsons, Joshua and Jason Eason officiating. Burial will be at 11 am on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Eason family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

