BBBTV12

Home / Featured / ORT: Pharmaceutical company could invest $500M in Oak Ridge facility

Featured

ORT: Pharmaceutical company could invest $500M in Oak Ridge facility

Posted on by in Featured, News with 0 Comments

As first reported by the Oak Ridge Today, Coquí RadioPharmaceuticals Corporation has announced that it could invest $500 million at a new medical isotope production facility at the Heritage Center in west Oak Ridge.The facility could start production in late 2025, said Carmen Bigles, founder and chief executive officer of Coquí Radio Pharmaceuticals.

The U.S. Department of Energy has transferred land for the facility and provided research support through the national laboratories, the company said in a press release Wednesday morning. Coquí’s facility will produce medical isotopes that diagnose and treat diseases, primarily molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), which is used in 18 million medical procedures a year in the U.S., the press release said. The facility will provide more than 200 high-paying, permanent jobs,  according to the company spokesman

Tagged

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: