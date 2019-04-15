Featured
ORT: Pharmaceutical company could invest $500M in Oak Ridge facility
As first reported by the Oak Ridge Today, Coquí RadioPharmaceuticals Corporation has announced that it could invest $500 million at a new medical isotope production facility at the Heritage Center in west Oak Ridge
The U.S. Department of Energy has transferred land for the facility and provided research support through the national laboratories, the company said in a press release Wednesday morning. Coquí’s facility will produce medical isotopes that diagnose and treat diseases, primarily molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), which is used in 18 million medical procedures a year in the U.S., the press release said. The facility will provide more than 200 high-paying, permanent jobs, according to the company spokesman
