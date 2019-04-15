Featured

ORT: Pharmaceutical company could invest $500M in Oak Ridge facility

As first reported by the Oak Ridge Today, Coquí RadioPharmaceuticals Corporation has announced that it could invest $500 million at a new medical isotope production facility at the Heritage Center in west Oak Ridge .The facility could start production in late 2025, said Carmen Bigles , founder and chief executive officer of Coquí Radio Pharmaceuticals .

The U.S. Department of Energy has transferred land for the facility and provided research support through the national laboratories, the company said in a press release Wednesday morning. Coquí’s facility will produce medical isotopes that diagnose and treat diseases, primarily molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), which is used in 18 million medical procedures a year in the U.S., the press release said. The facility will provide more than 200 high-paying, permanent jobs, according to the company spokesman

