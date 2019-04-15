News

Anderson County Commission to meet tonight

The Anderson County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday night (April 15th) in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. The meeting begins at 6 pm with proclamations honoring the late Ed Westcott and Alfred Williams, as well as a pair of presentations, one recognizing May as Mental Health Month and the other a presentation by tourism officials. Once the meeting itself begins at 6:30 pm, you can expect the regular monthly updates from the various department heads, as well as discussion of the county budget, and possibly discussion about the future of the county EMS program. The meeting will be televised, if you cannot make it to the Courthouse, at 6:30 pm on ACTV, Comcast Cable Channel 95 in Anderson County.

