Roberta Ruth (Bobbie) Williams, Clinton

Roberta Ruth (Bobbie) Williams, 88, peacefully took her last breath in this world and went to Heaven Saturday night, April 13. Her long battle with dementia was thankfully now over. “Nanny has made it in time for the party … the Easter party in Heaven,” said a friend of the family. After a warm embrace from Jesus, Bobbie would be greeted by Bob, a loving husband for almost 65 years; a son Tommy she lost at birth; her mother and father Shirley and Rev. E. E. Connor; sisters Ann, Jimmie and Betty and many other loved ones and friends.

Mrs. Williams is survived by sons and daughters-in-law Steve, Theo, John (Margaret) and Joe (Vicki); granddaughters Tabatha (Nathan) and Andrea; and grandson Shane; sisters Mary Jo Boling and Linda (Don) Brown; and brothers Ernie (Zane) and Cecil (Mary Ann); plus many nephews and nieces. Bobbie was born in Hamilton, Ohio, but moved to Tennessee early in life. A beautiful young woman, she worked as a switchboard telephone operator in Clinton until falling in love and marrying Bob on June 23, 1951. After that, she was a devoted wife, caring mother and homemaker … the heart of the family. She enjoyed planting flowers, listening to music, traveling and rooting for UT with her boys. The Cardinal was her favorite bird and she loved her furry kids … Minnie, Sabrina, Andy and Patches to name a few.. She was so kind, a squirrel nicknamed “Nut Head,” would regularly come up close to the front door to get a peanut butter and cracker. The Williams family would like to express its gratitude for the care given to Bobbie and Bob in their final years in this world: Pam Miller, Paula Smith, Sharon Leach, Brittney Smith, Becky Clear, Brandi Fleming, Susie Burress and Linda Suttles. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 17, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 6 to 8 p.m. Service will follow at 8 p.m. The graveside service and burial will be Thursday afternoon at 2p.m. at the American Legion Cemetery in Big Stone Gap, Va. www.holleygamble.com

