Robert Lee Vann, Oliver Springs

Robert Lee Vann, age 87, passed away on April 13, 2019.

He was born on May 10, 1931. He was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War and worked at Kayser-Roth in Harriman until it closed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elijah and Nannie Vann; wife, Clara Faye Vann (November 3, 2018); son, Robert Kevin Vann; brothers, Bill, C.E. (Doc), and Paul; sisters, Jennie Swagerty, Irene Freels, and Nanala (Lady) Phillips.

Survived by sons, Stanley (Brenda) Vann and Tony Vann; friend, Tammy Freels-Jenkins; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will have a graveside service at 10 am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating.

