Early Lead For Maryville Seals Fate For Clinton Middle School

Posted on by in Sports with 0 Comments

Clinton Middle School watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 3-0 loss to Maryville on Saturday.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Maryville pitchers struck out six, while Clinton Middle School sat down eight.

Maryville got things moving in the first inning, when Isaiah Slaven threw a wild pitch allowing one run across the plate for Maryville.

One bright spot for Clinton Middle School was a single by Hunter Davis in the first inning.

Cameron Gribble led things off on the mound for Maryville. He lasted five innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out six and walking zero.

Slaven toed the rubber for Clinton. He allowed four hits and three runs over three innings, striking out five. Jake Collette threw two innings out of the bullpen.

Davis and Alex Gaetz each managed one hit to lead Clinton Middle.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
MRYV 2 1 0 0 0 X X 3 4 0
CLNT 0 0 0 0 0 X X 0 2 0
  • Maryville
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Brady M. 2 1 0 0 1 0
    Elias D. 3 1 1 0 0 0
    Eli H. 2 0 1 0 0 1
    Eli E. 2 0 0 0 0 2
    Cal G. 2 0 1 1 0 1
    Ty E. 0 0 0 0 1 0
    Cameron G. 2 0 0 0 0 2
    Isiah F. 2 0 0 0 0 1
    Sam S. 2 1 1 1 0 1
    Will H. 1 0 0 0 1 0
    Totals 18 3 4 2 3 8
  • 2B: Cal G.
  • HR: Sam S.
  • TB: Elias D., Eli H., Sam S. 4, Cal G. 2
  • LOB: Cameron G., Brady M., Eli H., Eli E.
  • SB: Brady M., Ty E.
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Cameron G. 5.0 2 0 0 0 6 0
    Totals 5.0 2 0 0 0 6 0
  • TS-#P: Cameron G. 38-53
  • GO-FO: Cameron G. 6-3
  • FPS-BF: Cameron G. 9-17
  • Clinton Middle School
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Jake C. 2 0 0 0 0 2
    Hunter D. 2 0 1 0 0 0
    Ethan T. 2 0 0 0 0 0
    Isaiah S. 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Camden Britton 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Alex S. 2 0 0 0 0 0
    Harrison S. 2 0 0 0 0 2
    Alex G. 2 0 1 0 0 0
    Garrett L. 2 0 0 0 0 0
    Dylan K. 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Camden B.
    Dallas B.
    Totals 17 0 2 0 0 6
  • TB: Alex G., Hunter D.
  • LOB: Ethan T., Isaiah S., Jake C., Garrett L.
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Isaiah S. 3.0 4 3 3 3 5 1
    Jake C. 2.0 0 0 0 0 3 0
    Totals 5.0 4 3 3 3 8 1
  • TS-#P: Isaiah S. 40-75, Jake C. 15-20
  • GO-FO: Isaiah S. 1-2, Jake C. 1-2
  • FPS-BF: Isaiah S. 10-16, Jake C. 4-6

