Anderson County Claims Lead in Sixth Inning to Defeat Cumberland Gap

Anderson County defeated Cumberland Gap 11-6 on Saturday after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied at six with The Mavericks batting in the bottom of the sixth when Connor Tackett singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.

Bats blistered as Anderson County collected 15 hits and Cumberland Gap tallied eight in the high-scoring game.

Cumberland Gap got on the board in the second inning when Brennon Murphy tripled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Anderson County tied things up at six when they scored two runs when Caleb Wilhoit singled.

Cole Foust led the Mavericks to victory on the mound. He went two innings, allowing no runs on no hits, striking out two and walking none. Eli Varner threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Matthew Massengill took the loss for Cumberland Gap. He lasted one inning, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out two and walking none.

Murphy started the game for Cumberland Gap. He surrendered one run on one hit over two and two-thirds innings, striking out four and walking zero.

Preston Seiber started the game for Anderson County Mavericks Varsity. He allowed six hits and four runs over four innings, striking out three

Anderson County had 15 hits in the game. Tackett, Tyler Phillips, Foust, Andrew Fox, and Wilhoit all had multiple hits. Tackett led The Mavericks with three hits in four at bats.

Cumberland Gap totaled eight hits in the game. Brendan Pearman and Peyton Wilder each collected multiple hits for Cumberland Gap. Pearman went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Cumberland Gap in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CMBR 0 2 1 1 2 0 0 6 8 2 ANDR 0 0 3 0 3 5 X 11 15 1

Cumberland Gap

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Holden McDaniel 3 1 1 1 1 1 Noah Robertson 2 0 0 0 2 1 Brendan Pearman 4 1 3 1 0 0 Darin Robertson 4 1 1 0 0 0 Jerry Connon 3 1 0 0 1 1 Matthew Massengill 3 0 0 0 0 2 Peyton Wilder 3 1 2 2 0 0 Kolby Bean 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ethan Ramsey 2 0 0 0 1 1 Brennon Murphy 2 1 1 1 1 0 Thomas Justice – – – – – – 27 6 8 5 6 7

3B: Brennon Murphy

TB: Darin Robertson, Peyton Wilder 2, Brennon Murphy 3, Holden McDaniel, Brendan Pearman 3

LOB: Noah Robertson 3, Jerry Connon 2, Darin Robertson 3, Peyton Wilder, Brennon Murphy, Ethan Ramsey, Holden McDaniel

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Brennon Murphy 2.2 1 1 1 0 4 0 Peyton Wilder 2.1 8 5 4 1 2 0 Matthew Massengill 1.0 6 5 5 0 2 0 6.0 15 11 10 1 8 0

L: Matthew Massengill

TS-#P: Peyton Wilder 34-54, Brennon Murphy 25-35, Matthew Massengill 21-34

GO-FO: Peyton Wilder 3-1, Brennon Murphy 2-2, Matthew Massengill 0-1

FPS-BF: Peyton Wilder 10-16, Brennon Murphy 8-9, Matthew Massengill 7-10

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Andrew Fox 4 2 2 0 0 1 Connor Tackett 4 3 3 3 0 0 Tyler Phillips 4 2 2 2 0 0 Caleb Wilhoit 4 0 2 2 0 0 Preston Seiber 3 0 1 2 1 1 Cole Foust 4 0 2 1 0 2 Eli Varner 4 0 1 0 0 1 Zach Webber 4 0 1 0 0 3 Hudson Hartgrove 3 1 1 0 0 0 34 11 15 10 1 8

2B: Hudson Hartgrove, Connor Tackett

TB: Hudson Hartgrove 2, Tyler Phillips 2, Preston Seiber, Andrew Fox 2, Zach Webber, Connor Tackett 4, Caleb Wilhoit 2, Cole Foust 2, Eli Varner

LOB: Hudson Hartgrove, Tyler Phillips, Andrew Fox, Zach Webber 3, Caleb Wilhoit, Eli Varner 5

SB: Tyler Phillips 2, Andrew Fox, Thor Williams, Connor Tackett, Eli Varner, Devin Wilcox

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Preston Seiber 4.0 6 4 3 4 3 0 Eli Varner 1.0 2 2 2 2 2 0 Cole Foust 2.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 7.0 8 6 5 6 7 0

W: Cole Foust

TS-#P: Preston Seiber 42-78, Cole Foust 13-22, Eli Varner 19-34

GO-FO: Preston Seiber 4-3, Cole Foust 2-2, Eli Varner 1-0

FPS-BF: Preston Seiber 11-21, Cole Foust 3-6, Eli Varner 2-7

