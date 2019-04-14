Sports
Anderson County Stays Scrappy In Loss To Elizabethton
Anderson County’s effort to come back from down seven runs in the third inning came up just short, as they fell 8-7 to Elizabethton on Saturday. Anderson County scored five runs in the failed comeback on a single by Hannah Bruce in the third, a single by Abbie Buswell in the third, and a home run by Emilee Fowler in the fourth.
Anderson County fell behind early in the loss. Elizabethton took the lead on a grand slam in the first inning off the bat of Autumn Hensley on a 2-2 count.
Hannah Edwards was the winning pitcher for Elizabethton. She lasted four innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs while striking out two and walking none.
Hannah Freeman took the loss for The Lady Mavs. She surrendered eight runs on ten hits over two and two-thirds innings, striking out two.
Anderson County tallied seven hits. Fowler, Buswell, and Bruce all had multiple hits for the Lady Mavs. Bruce, Buswell, and Fowler each collected two hits to lead the Lady Mavs.
Elizabethton totaled ten hits in the game. Maggie Johnson, Kallista Deprimo, and Haley Fair all managed multiple hits for The Cyclones.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|ELZB
|4
|0
|4
|0
|X
|X
|X
|8
|10
|3
|ANDR
|0
|1
|4
|2
|X
|X
|X
|7
|7
|0
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Maggie Johnson 3 0 2 2 0 0 Maddie O’Quinn 3 1 1 0 0 0 Kira Dillard 1 2 1 0 2 0 Kaylen Shell 3 1 1 0 0 1 Kallista Deprimo 3 1 2 1 0 1 Autumn Hensley 2 1 1 4 1 0 Haley Fair 2 1 2 1 0 0 Marley Wagner 2 1 0 0 0 0 Hannah Edwards 2 0 0 0 0 1 Totals 21 8 10 8 3 3
-
2B: Haley Fair
-
HR: Autumn Hensley
-
TB: Autumn Hensley 4, Kira Dillard, Haley Fair 3, Maggie Johnson 2, Kaylen Shell, Kallista Deprimo 2, Maddie O’Quinn
-
LOB: Autumn Hensley, Marley Wagner 2, Hannah Edwards 2, Kaylen Shell, Kallista Deprimo, Maddie O’Quinn 3
-
SB: Kaylen Shell
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Edwards 4.0 7 7 4 0 2 1 Totals 4.0 7 7 4 0 2 1
-
W: Hannah Edwards
-
TS-#P: Hannah Edwards 45-71
-
GO-FO: Hannah Edwards 5-4
-
FPS-BF: Hannah Edwards 9-22
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 3 1 1 0 0 0 Mallorie Overton 3 0 0 0 0 1 Emilee Fowler 3 2 2 2 0 0 Hannah Bruce 3 1 2 1 0 0 Leah Freeman 1 2 0 0 0 0 Aundria Long 2 0 0 0 0 0 Abbie Buswell 2 0 2 3 0 0 Jade Richards 2 0 0 0 0 1 MaKenzie Jones 2 0 0 0 0 0 Hannah Freeman – – – – – – Mackenzie Mcneal – – – – – – Totals 21 7 7 6 0 2
-
2B: Emilee Fowler
-
HR: Emilee Fowler
-
TB: Hannah Bruce 2, Abbie Buswell 2, Emilee Fowler 6, Jada Reeves
-
LOB: Leah Freeman, MaKenzie Jones 2, Aundria Long 4, Mallorie Overton, Jade Richards 3
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Freeman 2.2 10 8 8 2 2 1 Mackenzie Mcneal 1.1 0 0 0 1 1 0 Totals 4.0 10 8 8 3 3 1
-
L: Hannah Freeman
-
TS-#P: Hannah Freeman 49-81, Mackenzie Mcneal 10-16
-
GO-FO: Hannah Freeman 3-0, Mackenzie Mcneal 1-1
-
FPS-BF: Hannah Freeman 13-19, Mackenzie Mcneal 4-5
Tagged Anderson County, Elizabethton, Softball