Sports

Anderson County Stays Scrappy In Loss To Elizabethton

Posted on by in Sports with

Anderson County’s effort to come back from down seven runs in the third inning came up just short, as they fell 8-7 to Elizabethton on Saturday. Anderson County scored five runs in the failed comeback on a single by Hannah Bruce in the third, a single by Abbie Buswell in the third, and a home run by Emilee Fowler in the fourth.

Anderson County fell behind early in the loss. Elizabethton took the lead on a grand slam in the first inning off the bat of Autumn Hensley on a 2-2 count.

Hannah Edwards was the winning pitcher for Elizabethton. She lasted four innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs while striking out two and walking none.

Hannah Freeman took the loss for The Lady Mavs. She surrendered eight runs on ten hits over two and two-thirds innings, striking out two.

Anderson County tallied seven hits. Fowler, Buswell, and Bruce all had multiple hits for the Lady Mavs. Bruce, Buswell, and Fowler each collected two hits to lead the Lady Mavs.

Elizabethton totaled ten hits in the game. Maggie Johnson, Kallista Deprimo, and Haley Fair all managed multiple hits for The Cyclones.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ELZB 4 0 4 0 X X X 8 10 3 ANDR 0 1 4 2 X X X 7 7 0

Elizabethton

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Maggie Johnson 3 0 2 2 0 0 Maddie O’Quinn 3 1 1 0 0 0 Kira Dillard 1 2 1 0 2 0 Kaylen Shell 3 1 1 0 0 1 Kallista Deprimo 3 1 2 1 0 1 Autumn Hensley 2 1 1 4 1 0 Haley Fair 2 1 2 1 0 0 Marley Wagner 2 1 0 0 0 0 Hannah Edwards 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 8 10 8 3 3

2B: Haley Fair

HR: Autumn Hensley

TB: Autumn Hensley 4, Kira Dillard, Haley Fair 3, Maggie Johnson 2, Kaylen Shell, Kallista Deprimo 2, Maddie O’Quinn

LOB: Autumn Hensley, Marley Wagner 2, Hannah Edwards 2, Kaylen Shell, Kallista Deprimo, Maddie O’Quinn 3

SB: Kaylen Shell

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Edwards 4.0 7 7 4 0 2 1 4.0 7 7 4 0 2 1

W: Hannah Edwards

TS-#P: Hannah Edwards 45-71

GO-FO: Hannah Edwards 5-4

FPS-BF: Hannah Edwards 9-22

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 3 1 1 0 0 0 Mallorie Overton 3 0 0 0 0 1 Emilee Fowler 3 2 2 2 0 0 Hannah Bruce 3 1 2 1 0 0 Leah Freeman 1 2 0 0 0 0 Aundria Long 2 0 0 0 0 0 Abbie Buswell 2 0 2 3 0 0 Jade Richards 2 0 0 0 0 1 MaKenzie Jones 2 0 0 0 0 0 Hannah Freeman – – – – – – Mackenzie Mcneal – – – – – – 21 7 7 6 0 2

2B: Emilee Fowler

HR: Emilee Fowler

TB: Hannah Bruce 2, Abbie Buswell 2, Emilee Fowler 6, Jada Reeves

LOB: Leah Freeman, MaKenzie Jones 2, Aundria Long 4, Mallorie Overton, Jade Richards 3

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Freeman 2.2 10 8 8 2 2 1 Mackenzie Mcneal 1.1 0 0 0 1 1 0 4.0 10 8 8 3 3 1

L: Hannah Freeman

TS-#P: Hannah Freeman 49-81, Mackenzie Mcneal 10-16

GO-FO: Hannah Freeman 3-0, Mackenzie Mcneal 1-1

FPS-BF: Hannah Freeman 13-19, Mackenzie Mcneal 4-5

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Anderson County, Elizabethton, Softball