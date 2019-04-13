Sports

Freeman’s Walk-Off Picture Perfect Ending In The Lady Macs Victory Over Cookeville

A walk-off single propelled Anderson County to a decisive, dramatic victory over Cookeville, 5-4. The game was tied at four with the Lady Mavs batting in the bottom of the ninth when Leah Freeman singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.

Hannah Bruce earned the victory in the circle for Anderson County. She lasted nine innings, allowing nine hits and three runs while striking out seven and walking one.

Morgan Radford took the loss for Cookeville. She went eight and a third innings, allowing three runs on ten hits and striking out eight.

Anderson County tallied one home run on the day. Leah Freeman had a homer in the sixth inning.

Anderson County racked up ten hits on the day. Jade Richards, Jada Reeves, and Freeman all collected multiple hits for Anderson County. Freeman, Reeves, and Richards each collected two hits to lead Anderson County.

Cookeville totaled nine hits in the game. Radford, Bailey Turnbow, and Holly Smith each collected multiple hits for Cookeville. Radford went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Cookeville in hits. Cookeville was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Tomi Simms made the most plays with 11.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E CKVL 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 4 9 0 ANDR 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 1 5 10 1

Cookeville

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Morgan Radford 4 1 3 0 1 0 Shelby Radford 4 1 1 0 0 0 Ryleigh Boyett 5 0 0 0 0 1 Bailey Turnbow 4 0 2 0 0 1 Holly Smith 4 1 2 1 0 0 Gwen Rodriguez 4 0 1 1 0 2 Kaley Crabtree 4 0 0 0 0 0 Tomi Simms 3 0 0 0 0 1 Morgan Price 1 0 0 0 0 1 Morgan Boswell 1 0 0 0 0 1 34 4 9 2 1 7

2B: Holly Smith

TB: Morgan Radford 3, Bailey Turnbow 2, Shelby Radford, Holly Smith 3, Gwen Rodriguez

LOB: Morgan Radford, Ryleigh Boyett 6, Morgan Boswell, Bailey Turnbow 2, Kaley Crabtree 3, Tomi Simms 2, Shelby Radford 4, Holly Smith 3, Gwen Rodriguez 2

SB: Morgan Radford

SAC: Morgan Boswell 2, Shelby Radford

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Morgan Radford 8.1 10 3 3 5 8 1 8.1 10 5 5 5 8 1

L: Morgan Radford

TS-#P: Morgan Radford 97-145

GO-FO: Morgan Radford 6-8

FPS-BF: Morgan Radford 27-41

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 4 1 2 0 0 1 Mallorie Overton 3 0 1 1 0 0 Emilee Fowler 3 0 0 0 2 1 Hannah Bruce 3 0 1 0 2 1 Leah Freeman 5 2 2 2 0 2 Aundria Long 3 0 0 0 1 1 Abbie Buswell 3 1 1 1 0 1 Jade Richards 4 0 2 1 0 0 MaKenzie Jones 4 1 1 0 0 1 Hannah Freeman – – – – – – 32 5 10 5 5 8

2B: Abbie Buswell

HR: Leah Freeman

TB: Leah Freeman 5, Hannah Bruce, Abbie Buswell 2, MaKenzie Jones, Mallorie Overton, Jada Reeves 2, Jade Richards 2

LOB: Leah Freeman 5, Hannah Bruce 2, Emilee Fowler 3, MaKenzie Jones 2, Aundria Long, Mallorie Overton 2, Jada Reeves 2

SB: MaKenzie Jones

SAC: Abbie Buswell, Mallorie Overton 2, Jada Reeves

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Bruce 9.0 9 3 1 1 7 0 9.0 9 4 2 1 7 0

W: Hannah Bruce

TS-#P: Hannah Bruce 82-115

GO-FO: Hannah Bruce 13-7

FPS-BF: Hannah Bruce 24-39

