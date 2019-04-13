Sports
Freeman’s Walk-Off Picture Perfect Ending In The Lady Macs Victory Over Cookeville
A walk-off single propelled Anderson County to a decisive, dramatic victory over Cookeville, 5-4. The game was tied at four with the Lady Mavs batting in the bottom of the ninth when Leah Freeman singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.
Hannah Bruce earned the victory in the circle for Anderson County. She lasted nine innings, allowing nine hits and three runs while striking out seven and walking one.
Morgan Radford took the loss for Cookeville. She went eight and a third innings, allowing three runs on ten hits and striking out eight.
Anderson County tallied one home run on the day. Leah Freeman had a homer in the sixth inning.
Anderson County racked up ten hits on the day. Jade Richards, Jada Reeves, and Freeman all collected multiple hits for Anderson County. Freeman, Reeves, and Richards each collected two hits to lead Anderson County.
Cookeville totaled nine hits in the game. Radford, Bailey Turnbow, and Holly Smith each collected multiple hits for Cookeville. Radford went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Cookeville in hits. Cookeville was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Tomi Simms made the most plays with 11.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|CKVL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|9
|0
|ANDR
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|10
|1
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Morgan Radford 4 1 3 0 1 0 Shelby Radford 4 1 1 0 0 0 Ryleigh Boyett 5 0 0 0 0 1 Bailey Turnbow 4 0 2 0 0 1 Holly Smith 4 1 2 1 0 0 Gwen Rodriguez 4 0 1 1 0 2 Kaley Crabtree 4 0 0 0 0 0 Tomi Simms 3 0 0 0 0 1 Morgan Price 1 0 0 0 0 1 Morgan Boswell 1 0 0 0 0 1 Totals 34 4 9 2 1 7
-
2B: Holly Smith
-
TB: Morgan Radford 3, Bailey Turnbow 2, Shelby Radford, Holly Smith 3, Gwen Rodriguez
-
LOB: Morgan Radford, Ryleigh Boyett 6, Morgan Boswell, Bailey Turnbow 2, Kaley Crabtree 3, Tomi Simms 2, Shelby Radford 4, Holly Smith 3, Gwen Rodriguez 2
-
SB: Morgan Radford
-
SAC: Morgan Boswell 2, Shelby Radford
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Morgan Radford 8.1 10 3 3 5 8 1 Totals 8.1 10 5 5 5 8 1
-
L: Morgan Radford
-
TS-#P: Morgan Radford 97-145
-
GO-FO: Morgan Radford 6-8
-
FPS-BF: Morgan Radford 27-41
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 4 1 2 0 0 1 Mallorie Overton 3 0 1 1 0 0 Emilee Fowler 3 0 0 0 2 1 Hannah Bruce 3 0 1 0 2 1 Leah Freeman 5 2 2 2 0 2 Aundria Long 3 0 0 0 1 1 Abbie Buswell 3 1 1 1 0 1 Jade Richards 4 0 2 1 0 0 MaKenzie Jones 4 1 1 0 0 1 Hannah Freeman – – – – – – Totals 32 5 10 5 5 8
-
2B: Abbie Buswell
-
HR: Leah Freeman
-
TB: Leah Freeman 5, Hannah Bruce, Abbie Buswell 2, MaKenzie Jones, Mallorie Overton, Jada Reeves 2, Jade Richards 2
-
LOB: Leah Freeman 5, Hannah Bruce 2, Emilee Fowler 3, MaKenzie Jones 2, Aundria Long, Mallorie Overton 2, Jada Reeves 2
-
SB: MaKenzie Jones
-
SAC: Abbie Buswell, Mallorie Overton 2, Jada Reeves
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Bruce 9.0 9 3 1 1 7 0 Totals 9.0 9 4 2 1 7 0
-
W: Hannah Bruce
-
TS-#P: Hannah Bruce 82-115
-
GO-FO: Hannah Bruce 13-7
-
FPS-BF: Hannah Bruce 24-39
