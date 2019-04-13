Sports
Gibbs Bests Anderson County In Close Game Saturday
Both teams were strong in the pitcher’s circle on Saturday, but Gibbs was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Anderson County. Hannah Bruce started the game for Anderson County and recorded ten outs.
A single by Abbie Buswell in the third inning was a positive for The Lady Mavs.
Rayna Pendleton led Gibbs to victory on the rubber. She lasted five innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out two and walking zero.
Bruce took the loss for Anderson County. She surrendered two runs on four hits over three and a third innings, striking out two.
Buswell, Emilee Fowler, and MaKenzie Jones each collected one hit to lead Anderson County.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|GBBS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|X
|X
|2
|5
|0
|ANDR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X
|X
|0
|3
|2
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Shelby Blake 3 0 0 0 0 0 Megan Turner 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sadie Brantley 2 0 0 0 1 1 Josie Huff 3 1 1 0 0 1 Bailey Reagan 2 1 1 0 1 0 Kaleigh Caldwell 2 0 1 1 1 0 Rayna Pendleton 3 0 1 1 0 1 Breanna Bumgardner 3 0 0 0 0 0 Madison Watts 2 0 1 0 0 0 Dacey Jenkins 2 0 0 0 0 0 Faith Simpkins – – – – – – Totals 22 2 5 2 3 3
-
TB: Bailey Reagan, Madison Watts, Josie Huff, Kaleigh Caldwell, Rayna Pendleton
-
LOB: Bailey Reagan, Dacey Jenkins 2, Madison Watts, Shelby Blake, Kaleigh Caldwell, Breanna Bumgardner 2
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Rayna Pendleton 5.0 3 0 0 0 2 0 Totals 5.0 3 0 0 0 2 0
-
W: Rayna Pendleton
-
TS-#P: Rayna Pendleton 46-67
-
GO-FO: Rayna Pendleton 6-7
-
FPS-BF: Rayna Pendleton 12-19
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 3 0 0 0 0 0 Mallorie Overton 2 0 0 0 0 0 Emilee Fowler 2 0 1 0 0 0 Hannah Bruce 1 0 0 0 0 0 Leah Freeman 2 0 0 0 0 0 Aundria Long 2 0 0 0 0 0 Abbie Buswell 2 0 1 0 0 0 Hannah Freeman 2 0 0 0 0 2 MaKenzie Jones 1 0 1 0 0 0 Jade Richards – – – – – – Totals 17 0 3 0 0 2
-
2B: Emilee Fowler
-
TB: Abbie Buswell, Emilee Fowler 2, MaKenzie Jones
-
LOB: Leah Freeman, Aundria Long, Mallorie Overton 2, Jada Reeves 3
-
SAC: Hannah Bruce
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Bruce 3.1 4 2 2 3 2 0 Hannah Freeman 1.2 1 0 0 0 1 0 Hannah Bruce 3.1 4 2 2 3 2 0 Totals 5.0 5 2 2 3 3 0
-
L: Hannah Bruce
-
TS-#P: Hannah Bruce 34-62, Hannah Freeman 11-19
-
GO-FO: Hannah Bruce 7-2, Hannah Freeman 1-2
-
FPS-BF: Hannah Bruce 11-19, Hannah Freeman 1-7
Tagged Anderson County, Gibbs, Softball