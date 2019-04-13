Sports

Gibbs Bests Anderson County In Close Game Saturday

Posted on by in Sports with

Both teams were strong in the pitcher’s circle on Saturday, but Gibbs was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Anderson County. Hannah Bruce started the game for Anderson County and recorded ten outs.

A single by Abbie Buswell in the third inning was a positive for The Lady Mavs.

Rayna Pendleton led Gibbs to victory on the rubber. She lasted five innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out two and walking zero.

Bruce took the loss for Anderson County. She surrendered two runs on four hits over three and a third innings, striking out two.

Buswell, Emilee Fowler, and MaKenzie Jones each collected one hit to lead Anderson County.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E GBBS 0 0 0 0 2 X X 2 5 0 ANDR 0 0 0 0 0 X X 0 3 2

Gibbs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Shelby Blake 3 0 0 0 0 0 Megan Turner 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sadie Brantley 2 0 0 0 1 1 Josie Huff 3 1 1 0 0 1 Bailey Reagan 2 1 1 0 1 0 Kaleigh Caldwell 2 0 1 1 1 0 Rayna Pendleton 3 0 1 1 0 1 Breanna Bumgardner 3 0 0 0 0 0 Madison Watts 2 0 1 0 0 0 Dacey Jenkins 2 0 0 0 0 0 Faith Simpkins – – – – – – 22 2 5 2 3 3

TB: Bailey Reagan, Madison Watts, Josie Huff, Kaleigh Caldwell, Rayna Pendleton

LOB: Bailey Reagan, Dacey Jenkins 2, Madison Watts, Shelby Blake, Kaleigh Caldwell, Breanna Bumgardner 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Rayna Pendleton 5.0 3 0 0 0 2 0 5.0 3 0 0 0 2 0

W: Rayna Pendleton

TS-#P: Rayna Pendleton 46-67

GO-FO: Rayna Pendleton 6-7

FPS-BF: Rayna Pendleton 12-19

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 3 0 0 0 0 0 Mallorie Overton 2 0 0 0 0 0 Emilee Fowler 2 0 1 0 0 0 Hannah Bruce 1 0 0 0 0 0 Leah Freeman 2 0 0 0 0 0 Aundria Long 2 0 0 0 0 0 Abbie Buswell 2 0 1 0 0 0 Hannah Freeman 2 0 0 0 0 2 MaKenzie Jones 1 0 1 0 0 0 Jade Richards – – – – – – 17 0 3 0 0 2

2B: Emilee Fowler

TB: Abbie Buswell, Emilee Fowler 2, MaKenzie Jones

LOB: Leah Freeman, Aundria Long, Mallorie Overton 2, Jada Reeves 3

SAC: Hannah Bruce

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Bruce 3.1 4 2 2 3 2 0 Hannah Freeman 1.2 1 0 0 0 1 0 Hannah Bruce 3.1 4 2 2 3 2 0 5.0 5 2 2 3 3 0

L: Hannah Bruce

TS-#P: Hannah Bruce 34-62, Hannah Freeman 11-19

GO-FO: Hannah Bruce 7-2, Hannah Freeman 1-2

FPS-BF: Hannah Bruce 11-19, Hannah Freeman 1-7

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Anderson County, Gibbs, Softball