Coalfield Can’t Catch Up To Gatlinburg-Pittman

Coalfield watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 7-3 loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman on Saturday. Gatlinburg-Pittman scored 2 on a errors in the first inning, and a walk by #42 in the second inning.

Coalfield lost despite out-hitting Gatlinburg-Pittman six to five.

Gatlinburg-Pittman pulled away for good with one run in the second inning. In the second #42 drew a walk, scoring one run.

Gatlinburg-Pittman scored four runs in the fourth they were led by Bryce Akey, Tyler Grandstaff, and Javan Grinstead, who all drove in runs.

Cayden Varnedoe got the win for Gatlinburg-Pittman. He lasted seven innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out nine.

Seth Lowe took the loss for Coalfield. He surrendered seven runs on four hits over four and a third innings, striking out two.

Dawson Nitzschke, Austin Hensley, Luke Adkisson, Nathan Harvey, Jeffrey Speer, and Wyatt Withrow each managed one hit to lead The Yellow Jackets.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
CLFD 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 6 7
GTLN 2 1 0 4 0 0 X 7 5 1
  • Coalfield
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Wyatt Withrow 3 0 1 0 1 0
    Nathan Harvey 4 1 1 0 0 0
    Ashton Jones 4 0 0 0 0 4
    Jeffrey Speer 4 0 1 0 0 0
    Lance Byrd 2 0 0 0 1 0
    Luke Adkisson 3 1 1 2 0 1
    Dawson Nitzschke 2 0 1 1 1 1
    Austin Hensley 2 0 1 0 0 0
    Jericho Lowe 0 1 0 0 0 0
    Micah Jackson 3 0 0 0 0 3
    Seth Lowe
    Totals 27 3 6 3 3 9
  • 2B: Dawson Nitzschke
  • TB: Luke Adkisson, Nathan Harvey, Wyatt Withrow, Austin Hensley, Jeffrey Speer, Dawson Nitzschke 2
  • LOB: Luke Adkisson, Nathan Harvey, Wyatt Withrow 2, Jeffrey Speer 3, Ashton Jones 2, Micah Jackson 2, Dawson Nitzschke 3, Lance Byrd
  • SAC: Jericho Lowe
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Seth Lowe 4.1 4 7 2 3 2 0
    Lance Byrd 0.2 0 0 0 1 1 0
    Nathan Harvey 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Totals 6.0 5 7 2 4 3 0
  • L: Seth Lowe
  • TS-#P: Nathan Harvey 9-10, Seth Lowe 43-76, Lance Byrd 4-10
  • GO-FO: Nathan Harvey 1-2, Seth Lowe 4-6, Lance Byrd
  • FPS-BF: Nathan Harvey 4-4, Seth Lowe 13-25, Lance Byrd 0-3
  • Gatlinburg-Pittman
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Bryce Akey 3 1 1 0 0 1
    Tyler Grandstaff 4 1 1 1 0 0
    #42 3 1 1 1 1 0
    Javan Grinstead 4 1 1 1 0 0
    Wyatt Smith 3 0 0 0 1 0
    Cayden Varnedoe 3 0 0 0 0 0
    Nate Garcia 3 1 0 0 0 1
    Marshall Grindstead 2 1 0 0 1 1
    #19 2 1 1 0 1 0
    #20
    Totals 27 7 5 3 4 3
  • 3B: Bryce Akey
  • TB: Javan Grinstead, #19, #42, Bryce Akey 3, Tyler Grandstaff
  • LOB: Javan Grinstead 5, #19, #42, Wyatt Smith 2, Nate Garcia, Bryce Akey, Tyler Grandstaff 3, Cayden Varnedoe 3
  • SB: Javan Grinstead, #19, Marshall Grindstead
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Cayden Varnedoe 7.0 6 3 2 3 9 0
    Totals 7.0 6 3 2 3 9 0
  • W: Cayden Varnedoe
  • TS-#P: Cayden Varnedoe 64-91
  • GO-FO: Cayden Varnedoe 3-8
  • FPS-BF: Cayden Varnedoe 25-31

