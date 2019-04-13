Sports
Coalfield Can’t Catch Up To Gatlinburg-Pittman
Coalfield watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 7-3 loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman on Saturday. Gatlinburg-Pittman scored 2 on a errors in the first inning, and a walk by #42 in the second inning.
Coalfield lost despite out-hitting Gatlinburg-Pittman six to five.
Gatlinburg-Pittman pulled away for good with one run in the second inning. In the second #42 drew a walk, scoring one run.
Gatlinburg-Pittman scored four runs in the fourth they were led by Bryce Akey, Tyler Grandstaff, and Javan Grinstead, who all drove in runs.
Cayden Varnedoe got the win for Gatlinburg-Pittman. He lasted seven innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out nine.
Seth Lowe took the loss for Coalfield. He surrendered seven runs on four hits over four and a third innings, striking out two.
Dawson Nitzschke, Austin Hensley, Luke Adkisson, Nathan Harvey, Jeffrey Speer, and Wyatt Withrow each managed one hit to lead The Yellow Jackets.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|CLFD
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|6
|7
|GTLN
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|X
|7
|5
|1
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Wyatt Withrow 3 0 1 0 1 0 Nathan Harvey 4 1 1 0 0 0 Ashton Jones 4 0 0 0 0 4 Jeffrey Speer 4 0 1 0 0 0 Lance Byrd 2 0 0 0 1 0 Luke Adkisson 3 1 1 2 0 1 Dawson Nitzschke 2 0 1 1 1 1 Austin Hensley 2 0 1 0 0 0 Jericho Lowe 0 1 0 0 0 0 Micah Jackson 3 0 0 0 0 3 Seth Lowe – – – – – – Totals 27 3 6 3 3 9
-
2B: Dawson Nitzschke
-
TB: Luke Adkisson, Nathan Harvey, Wyatt Withrow, Austin Hensley, Jeffrey Speer, Dawson Nitzschke 2
-
LOB: Luke Adkisson, Nathan Harvey, Wyatt Withrow 2, Jeffrey Speer 3, Ashton Jones 2, Micah Jackson 2, Dawson Nitzschke 3, Lance Byrd
-
SAC: Jericho Lowe
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Seth Lowe 4.1 4 7 2 3 2 0 Lance Byrd 0.2 0 0 0 1 1 0 Nathan Harvey 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 6.0 5 7 2 4 3 0
-
L: Seth Lowe
-
TS-#P: Nathan Harvey 9-10, Seth Lowe 43-76, Lance Byrd 4-10
-
GO-FO: Nathan Harvey 1-2, Seth Lowe 4-6, Lance Byrd
-
FPS-BF: Nathan Harvey 4-4, Seth Lowe 13-25, Lance Byrd 0-3
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Bryce Akey 3 1 1 0 0 1 Tyler Grandstaff 4 1 1 1 0 0 #42 3 1 1 1 1 0 Javan Grinstead 4 1 1 1 0 0 Wyatt Smith 3 0 0 0 1 0 Cayden Varnedoe 3 0 0 0 0 0 Nate Garcia 3 1 0 0 0 1 Marshall Grindstead 2 1 0 0 1 1 #19 2 1 1 0 1 0 #20 – – – – – – Totals 27 7 5 3 4 3
-
3B: Bryce Akey
-
TB: Javan Grinstead, #19, #42, Bryce Akey 3, Tyler Grandstaff
-
LOB: Javan Grinstead 5, #19, #42, Wyatt Smith 2, Nate Garcia, Bryce Akey, Tyler Grandstaff 3, Cayden Varnedoe 3
-
SB: Javan Grinstead, #19, Marshall Grindstead
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Cayden Varnedoe 7.0 6 3 2 3 9 0 Totals 7.0 6 3 2 3 9 0
-
W: Cayden Varnedoe
-
TS-#P: Cayden Varnedoe 64-91
-
GO-FO: Cayden Varnedoe 3-8
-
FPS-BF: Cayden Varnedoe 25-31
Tagged baseball, Coalfield, Gatlinburg Pittman