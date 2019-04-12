Sports

Cherokee Middle Shuts out Midway on Thursday

Midway Middle watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 11-0 loss to Cherokee on Thursday. Cherokee scored on a single by Daniels and a single by Hess in the first inning.

Midway Middle struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Cherokee, giving up 11 runs.

One bright spot for Midway was a single by Evan Lemons in the fourth inning.

Deakins got the start for Cherokee. He went one inning, allowing no runs on no hits and walking one.

Tucker Proffitt started the game for Midway Middle. He went two innings, allowing five runs on four hits and striking out four. Aaron Fink threw three innings in relief.

Cherokee scattered 11 hits in the game. Hess and Baker all collected multiple hits for Cherokee. Hess went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Cherokee in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CHRK 3 2 3 0 3 X X 11 11 0 MDWY 0 0 0 0 0 X X 0 1 3

