Oliver Springs Lady Cats Claims Lead In Sixth Inning To Defeat Midway

Oliver Springs Lady Cats snatched the lead late in the game in an 8-6 victory over Midway on Thursday. The game was tied at five with Oliver Springs batting in the bottom of the sixth when Savannah Ray doubled on a 0-2 count, scoring three runs.

Both pitching staffs had their hands full, frequently dealing with runners on base. Oliver Springs collected four hits and Midway had nine.

The Lady Cats took an early lead in the first inning. Haley McKinney grounded out, scoring one run.

Oliver Springs knotted the game up at five in the bottom of the fifth inning. Mabel Johnson lined out, scoring one run.

Midway scored three runs in the fifth inning as they had a single by Rilea Ellison and a double by Macy Young.

Ray got the win for Oliver Springs. She surrendered four runs on five hits over two and two-thirds innings, striking out two.

Sophie Patterson took the loss for Midway. She surrendered four runs on four hits over five and a third innings, striking out one.

Aubrie May started the game for Midway. She surrendered four runs on no hits over two-thirds of an inning, striking out one.

Desirae Davis started the game for Oliver Springs. She went four and a third innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out three and walking none.

Davis, Ray, Taylor Jones, and Johnson all had one hit to lead The Lady Cats.

Midway collected nine hits. Anna Bosnak and Caitlyn Ross each managed multiple hits for Midway.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E MDWY 2 0 0 0 3 0 1 6 9 2 OLVR 4 0 0 0 1 3 X 8 4 2

Midway

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Macy Young 2 2 0 0 0 2 Sophie Patterson 3 3 2 0 1 0 Caitlyn Ross 3 1 2 2 1 0 Shealeigh Moses 3 0 2 2 0 0 Kadie Lewis 1 0 0 0 0 0 Rilea Ellison 4 0 1 1 0 1 Aubrie May 4 0 0 0 0 0 Anna Bosnak 3 0 1 0 0 1 Emma Hill 3 0 1 0 0 1 Rebecca Lemasters 3 0 1 0 0 0 29 6 10 5 2 5

2B: Caitlyn Ross, Shealeigh Moses

TB: Emma Hill, Caitlyn Ross 3, Sophie Patterson 2, Anna Bosnak, Rilea Ellison, Shealeigh Moses 3, Rebecca Lemasters

LOB: Macy Young, Sophie Patterson 2, Anna Bosnak 3, Rilea Ellison 3, Aubrie May 5, Kadie Lewis, Rebecca Lemasters 2

SB: Caitlyn Ross, Sophie Patterson 2, Rebecca Lemasters

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Aubrie May 6.0 2 8 7 8 2 0 6.0 2 8 7 8 2 0

TS-#P: Aubrie May 54-113

GO-FO: Aubrie May 7-6

FPS-BF: Aubrie May 14-33

Oliver Springs

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Taylor Jones 2 2 1 0 1 0 Ella Hampton 1 3 0 0 2 0 Savannah Ray 2 1 1 3 2 0 Desirae Davis 2 0 1 1 0 0 Mabel Johnson 4 0 1 1 0 1 Haley McKinney 4 0 0 1 0 1 Faith McKee 1 0 0 0 0 0 Shelby Hileman 1 1 0 0 2 0 Kirstin Kegly 2 0 0 0 0 0 Hannah Robbins 2 0 0 0 1 0 21 8 4 6 8 2

2B: Savannah Ray

TB: Taylor Jones, Mabel Johnson, Savannah Ray 2, Desirae Davis

LOB: Haley McKinney 5, Faith McKee 2, Mabel Johnson 5, Hannah Robbins 2, Kirstin Kegly 2

SB: Ella Hampton 2, Savannah Ray

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Desirae Davis 4.1 4 2 1 0 3 0 Savannah Ray 2.2 5 4 4 2 2 0 Desirae Davis 4.1 4 2 1 0 3 0 7.0 9 6 5 2 5 0

W: Savannah Ray

TS-#P: Savannah Ray 34-53, Desirae Davis 49-71

GO-FO: Savannah Ray 2-2, Desirae Davis 6-2

FPS-BF: Savannah Ray 5-14, Desirae Davis 12-2 0

