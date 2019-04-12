Sports

Clinton Middle School Falls To Carpenters Middle School

Posted on by in Sports with

Carpenters Middle School scored three runs in the fifth inning. The offensive firepower by Carpenters Middle School was led by Ethan Miller, Caden Clarkson, and Justin Bell, who each had RBIs in the inning.

Caden Windle toed the rubber for Carpenters Middle School. He surrendered one run on four hits over six innings, striking out six.

Ethan Tinker was on the mound for Clinton Middle School. He lasted five innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out seven. Alex Gaetz threw two innings out of the bullpen.

Dylan Kelley, Hunter Davis, Tinker, Alex Saltkill, and Harrison Shelton each collected one hit to lead Clinton Middle.

Braxton Whitehead led Carpenters Middle with two hits in three at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CRPN 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 5 9 2 CLNT 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 1

Carpenters Middle School

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Ethan M. 3 1 1 1 1 1 Ashton A. 4 1 1 0 0 2 Caden C. 3 1 1 1 0 0 Justin B. 3 0 1 1 0 1 Hunter S. 3 1 0 0 0 1 Braxton W. 3 0 2 2 0 1 Caden W. 3 0 1 0 0 1 Brooks B. 3 0 0 0 0 2 Dawson W. 3 1 1 0 0 0 Chris M. 2 0 1 0 1 0 #4 – – – – – – 30 5 9 5 2 9

2B: Dawson W., Braxton W.

TB: Ashton A., Dawson W. 2, Caden C., Braxton W. 3, Caden W., Justin B., Chris M., Ethan M.

LOB: Ashton A. 3, Hunter S. 2, Dawson W., Caden C., Caden W. 3, Chris M., Brooks B. 5, Ethan M.

SB: Justin B.

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Caden W. 6.0 4 1 1 3 6 0 Caden C. 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 7.0 5 1 1 3 8 0

TS-#P: Caden C. 9-12, Caden W. 53-81

GO-FO: Caden C. 0-1, Caden W. 2-8

FPS-BF: Caden C. 4-4, Caden W. 18-25

Clinton Middle School

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jake C. 3 0 0 0 1 0 Harrison S. 4 0 1 0 0 2 Ethan T. 3 1 1 0 0 0 Isaiah S. 0 0 0 0 1 0 Camden B. 1 0 0 0 1 1 Hunter D. 3 0 1 0 0 0 Alex S. 3 0 1 0 0 2 Garrett L. 3 0 0 0 0 1 Alex G. 3 0 0 0 0 1 Dylan K. 3 0 1 0 0 1 Camden Britton – – – – – – 26 1 5 0 3 8

TB: Ethan T., Hunter D., Harrison S., Alex S., Dylan K.

LOB: Ethan T., Alex G. 3, Jake C., Hunter D. 2, Harrison S., Garrett L. 6, Alex S. 3, Dylan K.

SB: Ethan T.

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Ethan T. 5.0 7 5 3 2 7 0 Alex G. 2.0 2 0 0 0 2 0 7.0 9 5 3 2 9 0

TS-#P: Ethan T. 57-90, Alex G. 15-29

GO-FO: Ethan T. 3-5, Alex G. 1-2

FPS-BF: Ethan T. 20-25, Alex G. 3-7

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

