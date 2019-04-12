Sports

Big First Inning Propels the Lady Mavs To Victory Over Campbell County in Game 1 of DH

Anderson County scored six runs in the first on its way to an 11-2 victory over Campbell County on Thursday in Game 1 of a double header. The offensive onslaught by Anderson County was led by Mallorie Overton, Emilee Fowler, Abbie Buswell, and MaKenzie Jones, who all drove in runs.

Anderson County got things started in the first inning when Overton tripled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run and then Emilee Fowler hit a 2-run home run.

Mackenzie Mcneal pitched The Lady Mavs to victory. She lasted three innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out six. Hannah Freeman threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Rutherford took the loss for Campbell County. She went five innings, allowing 11 runs on 11 hits and striking out two.

Anderson County Lady Mavs Varsity smacked one home run on the day. Fowler had a long ball in the first inning.

Anderson County Lady Mavs Varsity tallied 11 hits in the game. Overton, Aundria Long, and Buswell each had multiple hits for Anderson County Lady Mavs Varsity. Buswell, Long, and Overton each managed two hits to lead Anderson County Lady Mavs Varsity.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ANDR 6 3 0 1 1 X X 11 11 1 CMPB 0 2 0 0 0 X X 2 5 2

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 3 2 1 0 1 0 Mallorie Overton 3 1 2 1 1 0 Emilee Fowler 2 2 1 2 0 0 Audrey Lankford 1 3 0 0 0 1 Hannah Bruce 3 1 1 0 0 0 Hannah Freeman 0 0 0 0 0 0 Leah Freeman 0 2 0 0 0 0 Lea Elkins 1 0 0 1 1 0 Aundria Long 3 0 2 1 0 1 Abbie Buswell 2 0 2 4 0 0 Hannah Hooks 2 0 0 0 0 0 Jade Richards 3 0 1 0 0 0 MaKenzie Jones 2 0 1 1 0 0 Kenzie Horton 1 0 0 0 0 0 Mackenzie Mcneal – – – – – – 26 11 11 10 3 2

2B: Aundria Long

3B: Mallorie Overton

HR: Emilee Fowler

TB: Hannah Bruce, Abbie Buswell 2, Emilee Fowler 4, MaKenzie Jones, Aundria Long 3, Mallorie Overton 4, Jada Reeves, Jade Richards

LOB: Hannah Bruce 3, Hannah Hooks 3, Emilee Fowler, Aundria Long 2, Jada Reeves 2, Jade Richards 3, Kenzie Horton

SB: Audrey Lankford, Jada Reeves

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Mackenzie Mcneal 3.0 4 2 2 3 6 0 Hannah Freeman 2.0 1 0 0 0 3 0 5.0 5 2 2 3 9 0

W: Mackenzie Mcneal

TS-#P: Hannah Freeman 19-25, Mackenzie Mcneal 38-64

GO-FO: Hannah Freeman 2-1, Mackenzie Mcneal 2-0

FPS-BF: Hannah Freeman 7-8, Mackenzie Mcneal 12-16

Campbell County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #20 3 0 0 0 0 2 #19 3 0 1 1 0 1 Shanks 3 0 1 0 0 0 Browning 3 0 1 0 0 1 #11 3 0 0 0 0 3 Rutherford 1 0 0 0 2 1 #1 1 1 0 0 0 1 #00 1 0 0 0 1 0 #10 2 0 2 1 0 0 20 2 5 2 3 9

TB: Shanks, Browning, #19, #10 2

LOB: Shanks 4, Browning 3, #19 4, #11 4, #20 6, Rutherford 3

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Rutherford 5.0 11 11 6 3 2 1 5.0 11 11 6 3 2 1

L: Rutherford

TS-#P: Rutherford 61-113

GO-FO: Rutherford 1-8

FPS-BF: Rutherford 14-34

