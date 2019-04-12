Sports

In Walk-Off, Clinton Loses To McMinn County

It came down to the last play, but Clinton was on the wrong end of a 6-5 defeat to McMinn County on Thursday. The game was tied at five with McMinn County batting in the bottom of the eighth when Cam Smith singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

Clinton got on the board in the first inning when Austin Pemberton drove in one when he singled.

McMinn County knotted the game up at five in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Matthew Pledge singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

McMinn County scored four runs in the fifth inning. Smith, Gavin Peterson, and Hayden Frank all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Ollie Akens got the win for McMinn County. He lasted two-thirds of an inning allowing no hits and no runs while striking out two. Smith and Emery Peterson entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Logan Bowling took the loss for Clinton. He surrendered five runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out six.

Ryan Guthrie started the game for McMinn County. He lasted four innings, allowing three hits and five runs while striking out two and walking one

Bowling, Pemberton, Blake Lowe, and Connor Moody each collected one hit to lead Clinton.

McMinn County totaled nine hits. Pledge and Smith all had multiple hits for McMinn County. Pledge went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead McMinn County in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 R H E CLNT 1 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 5 4 2 MCMN 0 0 0 0 4 1 0 1 6 9 5

Clinton

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Blake Lowe 3 1 1 0 1 0 Logan Bowling 3 1 1 1 1 0 Chase Lockard 4 0 0 1 0 0 Austin Pemberton 3 0 1 2 1 0 Nathan Lee 3 0 0 0 1 0 Harrison Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 Connor Moody 4 0 1 0 0 2 James Cloud 3 0 0 0 1 1 Luke Johnson 2 1 0 0 0 1 Austin Lowe 4 1 0 0 0 2 Jackson Leinart – – – – – – Nick Graham – – – – – – 29 5 4 4 5 6

TB: Connor Moody, Logan Bowling, Austin Pemberton, Blake Lowe

LOB: Connor Moody 3, Nathan Lee, Luke Johnson 3, Logan Bowling, James Cloud, Chase Lockard 4, Blake Lowe, Austin Lowe 4

SB: Austin Pemberton

SAC: Luke Johnson

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Logan Bowling 7.0 8 5 4 2 6 0 Blake Lowe 0.1 1 1 0 1 0 0 Logan Bowling 7.0 8 5 4 2 6 0 7.1 9 6 2 3 6 0

L: Logan Bowling

TS-#P: Logan Bowling 66-108, Blake Lowe 5-16

GO-FO: Logan Bowling 4-8, Blake Lowe 1-0

FPS-BF: Logan Bowling 19-31, Blake Lowe 0-4

McMinn County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Gavin Peterson 4 1 0 2 0 1 Will Harris 4 0 1 0 0 0 Emery Peterson 3 0 0 0 1 1 Hayden Frank 4 0 1 1 0 1 Andrew Ronne 4 0 0 0 0 3 Ollie Akens 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Gooden 3 2 1 0 1 0 Andrew Beavers 3 0 1 0 0 0 Cam Smith 3 2 2 2 1 0 Matthew Pledge 3 1 3 1 0 0 Joel Smack 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ryan Guthrie – – – – – – 31 6 9 6 3 6

2B: Andrew Beavers

TB: Will Harris, Sam Gooden, Andrew Beavers 2, Matthew Pledge 3, Cam Smith 2, Hayden Frank

LOB: Will Harris, Emery Peterson, Andrew Beavers, Cam Smith, Gavin Peterson 2, Andrew Ronne 2, Hayden Frank

SB: Will Harris, Sam Gooden, Cam Smith 2

SAC: Andrew Beavers

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Ryan Guthrie 4.0 3 5 0 1 2 0 Cam Smith 3.0 1 0 0 2 1 0 Emery Peterson 0.1 0 0 0 2 1 0 Ollie Akens 0.2 0 0 0 0 2 0 8.0 4 5 0 5 6 0

W: Ollie Akens

TS-#P: Ollie Akens 7-8, Emery Peterson 5-16, Ryan Guthrie 39-58, Cam Smith 24-44

GO-FO: Ollie Akens, Emery Peterson, Ryan Guthrie 5-5, Cam Smith 4-2

FPS-BF: Ollie Akens 1-2, Emery Peterson 0-3, Ryan Guthrie 13-21, Cam Smith 5-10

