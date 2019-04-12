Sports

Anderson County Victorious Over Union County In Low-Scoring Affair

Both teams were strong on the hill Thursday, but Anderson County defeated Union County 3-2. Denver Hubbard allowed just four hits to Union County.

Hubbard was credited with the victory for The Mavericks. He surrendered two runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out 12.

Holden Headrick took the loss for Union County. He went one and one-third innings, allowing one run on one hit, striking out one and walking none.

Evan Jones started the game for Union County. He surrendered two runs on four hits over five and a third innings, striking out five

Andrew Fox went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead The Mavericks in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E UNCT 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 4 6 ANDR 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 3 5 3

Union County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Seth Presley 4 1 1 0 0 0 Gibbs 4 1 1 0 0 2 Holden Headrick 3 0 1 0 0 1 Bubby Lawson 3 0 1 1 0 1 Nate Reynolds 3 0 0 1 0 2 Matthew Effler 2 0 0 0 0 2 Alex Bowman 1 0 0 0 0 1 Evan Jones 2 0 0 0 1 1 Eli Edds 2 0 0 0 1 1 Blake Mink 3 0 0 0 0 1 27 2 4 2 2 12

TB: Bubby Lawson, Gibbs, Holden Headrick, Seth Presley

LOB: Alex Bowman 3, Blake Mink 2, Bubby Lawson, Holden Headrick, Matthew Effler 4, Nate Reynolds 5

SB: Holden Headrick, Seth Presley

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Evan Jones 5.1 4 2 1 3 5 0 Holden Headrick 1.1 1 1 0 0 1 0 6.2 5 3 1 3 6 0

L: Holden Headrick

TS-#P: Evan Jones 48-80, Holden Headrick 12-20

GO-FO: Evan Jones 6-2, Holden Headrick 1-1

FPS-BF: Evan Jones 16-26, Holden Headrick 2-4

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Andrew Fox 4 2 2 0 0 0 Joshua Turnbill 1 0 0 0 0 0 Eli Varner 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tyler Phillips 4 0 1 0 0 0 Caleb Wilhoit 3 0 0 0 0 0 Preston Seiber 3 0 0 0 0 1 Jackson Muncy 3 0 1 0 0 0 Cole Foust 2 0 0 0 1 2 Zach Webber 1 1 1 0 2 0 Ryan Moog 3 0 0 0 0 2 Denver Hubbard – – – – – – 25 3 5 0 3 6

TB: Jackson Muncy, Tyler Phillips, Andrew Fox 2, Zach Webber

LOB: Jackson Muncy 2, Tyler Phillips 2, Preston Seiber 4, Caleb Wilhoit 3

SB: Andrew Fox

SAC: Eli Varner 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Denver Hubbard 7.0 4 2 0 2 12 0 7.0 4 2 0 2 12 0

W: Denver Hubbard

TS-#P: Denver Hubbard 78-108

GO-FO: Denver Hubbard 5-4

FPS-BF: Denver Hubbard 20-29

