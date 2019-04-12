Sports
Coalfield Defeats Oliver Springs, 8-5
The Coalfield Yellow Jackets fired up the offense in the first inning, scoring 3 in the first in the 8-5 victory over Oliver Springs Thursday.
Coalfield scored five runs in the third inning. Luke Adkisson, Seth Lowe, Wyatt Withrow, and Nathan Harvey each drove in runs during the inning.
Jericho Lowe pitched Coalfield to victory. He lasted seven innings, allowing nine hits and five runs while striking out one and walking one.
Blake Nation took the loss for Oliver Springs. He went six innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out four.
Ryan Jones started the game for Oliver Springs.
Speer led Coalfield with two hits in four at bats.
Oliver Springs tallied nine hits. Tanner Stombaugh and Trey Boswell all managed multiple hits for Oliver Springs.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|OLVR
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|9
|3
|CLFD
|3
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|X
|8
|8
|4
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #44 3 0 2 0 0 0 Joey York 4 0 1 1 0 0 Matthew Armstrong 4 0 0 0 0 1 Tanner Stombaugh 4 0 2 0 0 0 #242 4 2 1 0 0 0 Blake Crass 3 0 1 0 0 0 #8 3 1 1 1 0 0 Ryan Jones 3 1 1 0 1 0 Blake Nation 3 1 0 1 0 0 Totals 31 5 9 3 1 1
-
2B: #44
-
TB: Tanner Stombaugh 2, #242, Joey York, Ryan Jones, #44 3, Blake Crass, #8
-
LOB: Tanner Stombaugh, #242 2, Joey York 4, Ryan Jones 2, Blake Nation 3, #44, Blake Crass 2, Matthew Armstrong 4
-
SB: Tanner Stombaugh, #242, Joey York, #8
-
SAC: #8
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Ryan Jones 0.0 2 3 1 2 0 0 Blake Nation 6.0 6 5 5 2 4 0 Totals 6.0 8 8 6 4 4 0
-
L: Blake Nation
-
TS-#P: Ryan Jones 12-27, Blake Nation 58-88
-
GO-FO: Ryan Jones, Blake Nation 7-3
-
FPS-BF: Ryan Jones 1-5, Blake Nation 21-28
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Wyatt Withrow 3 1 1 2 1 0 Nathan Harvey 3 1 1 1 1 0 Ashton Jones 3 0 1 0 0 0 Jeffrey Speer 4 2 2 1 0 1 Dawson Nitzschke 2 1 1 1 2 1 Luke Adkisson 4 1 1 1 0 1 Austin Hensley 3 1 1 0 0 0 Jericho Lowe 3 0 0 0 0 1 Seth Lowe 2 1 0 1 0 0 Johnny Carroll – – – – – – Totals 27 8 8 7 4 4
-
2B: Wyatt Withrow, Dawson Nitzschke
-
TB: Luke Adkisson, Nathan Harvey, Wyatt Withrow 2, Austin Hensley, Jeffrey Speer 2, Ashton Jones, Dawson Nitzschke 2
-
LOB: Luke Adkisson 5, Nathan Harvey, Wyatt Withrow, Austin Hensley 2, Jeffrey Speer 4, Ashton Jones 2, Seth Lowe 2, Jericho Lowe 5, Dawson Nitzschke
-
SB: Nathan Harvey 2
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Jericho Lowe 7.0 9 5 0 1 1 0 Totals 7.0 9 5 0 1 1 0
-
W: Jericho Lowe
-
TS-#P: Jericho Lowe 63-96
-
GO-FO: Jericho Lowe 12-7
-
FPS-BF: Jericho Lowe 26-35
