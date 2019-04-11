Featured

School Board to meet tonight at Roane County High School

Posted on

The Roane County Board of Education will meet this evening at 7 pm, at The Roane County High School auditorium, instead of their normal meeting main board room. The reason for moving the meeting venue, they will be having a reception for Carolyn Bush Roddy at 6 pm. Roddy will be recognized for her achievements in Basketball throughout her career. She also was recently announced as part of the 2019 Class that will be inducted into The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Her jersey number will be retired during the meeting at 7pm .

An update may be given in regard to the board’s decision to seek a contract with LaDonna McFalls from the Coffee County School System as the new Director for Roane County Schools. In a 6 to 4 vote the board voted to begin negotiating a contract with her last Wednesday during her final interview.

Also, The Roane County principal of the year, Justin Nivens from Oliver Springs High School, will be recognized for his achievements.

