Driver’s Ed Summer School

Posted on by in Community with

Roane County Schools will be offering a driver’s education summer school program with Mr. Tony Kegley. The program runs from June 3 – 6, 2019, from 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM each day at Roane County High School. Students will drive two days during June 7 – 30. Please contact Mr. Kegley to register; learner’s permit and $100 fee are required to take the course.

