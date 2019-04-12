Obituaries

Dustin James Addington, Rockwood

Dustin James Addington, age 33, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at home following a long illness. Dustin was born on July 8, 1985 in Marshall, Michigan to Bobby Earl Addington and Paula Lee (Yaudes) Fuller. He went to Marshall schools. On July 28, 2018 he married Jamie Elizabeth Wells in Rockwood, Tennessee. Dustin was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Earl Addington; mother, Paula Lee Fuller; grandfathers, David Yaudes and Ronald Daniel; and great grandmother, Alice Adams.

Survivors include:

Wife: Jamie Elizabeth Addington

Daughter: Cali Addington

Son: Jordon Addington

Step-Daughters: Allie Wells

Josie Wells

Sister: Jami Rowley

Brother: Jessie Fuller

Step-Father: Leonard “Kip” Fuller

Grandmother: Charlotte Steadman

Aunts & Uncles: Dawn and Pete Shortt

Father-in-law & Mother-in-law: Raymond & Sonya Golliher

Sisters-in-law & Brothers-in-law: Jim & Jennifer Underwood

Jeremy & Becky Miles

Brian & Becky Luttrell

Dylan Golliher

Thomas Golliher

And several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Nolan Moore officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Dustin James Addington.

