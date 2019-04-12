Obituaries
Dustin James Addington, Rockwood
Dustin James Addington, age 33, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at home following a long illness. Dustin was born on July 8, 1985 in Marshall, Michigan to Bobby Earl Addington and Paula Lee (Yaudes) Fuller. He went to Marshall schools. On July 28, 2018 he married Jamie Elizabeth Wells in Rockwood, Tennessee. Dustin was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Earl Addington; mother, Paula Lee Fuller; grandfathers, David Yaudes and Ronald Daniel; and great grandmother, Alice Adams.
Survivors include:
Wife: Jamie Elizabeth Addington
Daughter: Cali Addington
Son: Jordon Addington
Step-Daughters: Allie Wells
Josie Wells
Sister: Jami Rowley
Brother: Jessie Fuller
Step-Father: Leonard “Kip” Fuller
Grandmother: Charlotte Steadman
Aunts & Uncles: Dawn and Pete Shortt
Father-in-law & Mother-in-law: Raymond & Sonya Golliher
Sisters-in-law & Brothers-in-law: Jim & Jennifer Underwood
Jeremy & Becky Miles
Brian & Becky Luttrell
Dylan Golliher
Thomas Golliher
And several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Nolan Moore officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Dustin James Addington.