A Truck was pulled from the water near Caney Creek Marina Wednesday
According to Sheriff Jack Stockton, investigators with the Roane County Sheriff’s Department will continue to look into the mysterious retrieval of a Ford Ranger pick-up from the water at or near Caney Creek Marina Wednesday afternoon. Late Tuesday night, Roane County Rescue Squad units were sent there after a fisherman with his depth finder noticed something in the water which looked like a vehicle beneath the surface and called authorities. The rescue squad along with TWRA officers went out and decided to wait until daylight on Wednesday to start the retrieval of the vehicle. It was pulled from the water around 2 pm Wednesday
