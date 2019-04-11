Sports

Roane County Lady Jackets Nabs Win Over Alcoa Despite Early 6-Run Deficit

Posted on

Alcoa scored six runs in the first inning, but Roane County Lady Jackets still won 13-9 on Wednesday.

The Lady Jackets collected 19 hits and Alcoa had eight in the high-scoring affair.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Alcoa tied things up at seven when #22 singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.

In the fifth Shelby LeBlanc singled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs, Keylon Reynolds’s sac fly scored one run for Kingston and Autumn Davis doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.

Reynolds was the winning pitcher for Kingston. She allowed seven hits and eight runs over four innings, striking out six and walking one. Kesney Brown threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen. Brown recorded the last nine outs to earn the save.

#3 toed the rubber for Alcoa. She allowed 16 hits and nine runs over six innings, striking out three. #11 threw one inning in relief.

Roane County Lady Jackets hit one home run on the day. A’Lasha Moore had a four bagger in the third inning.

The Lady Jackets collected 19 hits. Davis, Trinity Clements, Emily Thompson, LeBlanc, Mahala Wallace, Morgan Grigsby, Moore, Brown, and Reynolds each had multiple hits for Roane County Lady Jackets. Davis led The Lady Jackets with three hits in five at bats.

Alcoa tallied eight hits in the game. #22 and #10 each racked up multiple hits for Alcoa. #22 went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Alcoa in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RNCT 1 2 3 1 4 2 0 13 20 5 ALC 6 0 0 2 0 1 0 9 8 1

Kingston

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Trinity Clements 4 2 2 2 1 0 Shelby LeBlanc 3 1 2 1 1 0 Morgan Grigsby 5 1 2 1 0 1 Keylon Reynolds 4 0 2 2 0 0 Autumn Davis 5 1 3 0 0 0 A’Lasha Moore 4 2 2 3 1 0 Emily Thompson 5 2 2 0 0 1 Kesney Brown 4 1 2 0 0 0 Mahala Wallace 3 2 2 0 0 1 37 13 19 9 3 3

2B: A’Lasha Moore, Mahala Wallace 2, Keylon Reynolds 2, Autumn Davis 2

HR: A’Lasha Moore

TB: Emily Thompson 2, Morgan Grigsby 2, A’Lasha Moore 6, Mahala Wallace 4, Keylon Reynolds 4, Kesney Brown 2, Autumn Davis 5, Trinity Clements 2, Shelby LeBlanc 2

LOB: Emily Thompson 2, Morgan Grigsby 2, A’Lasha Moore 2, Mahala Wallace 2, Keylon Reynolds 2, Kesney Brown, Autumn Davis 2, Trinity Clements, Shelby LeBlanc 2

SF: Keylon Reynolds

SAC: Mahala Wallace, Kesney Brown, Shelby LeBlanc

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Keylon Reynolds 4.0 7 8 2 1 6 0 Kesney Brown 3.0 1 1 1 2 5 0 7.0 8 9 3 3 11 0

W: Keylon Reynolds

SV: Kesney Brown

TS-#P: Keylon Reynolds 61-83, Kesney Brown 27-53

GO-FO: Keylon Reynolds 4-1, Kesney Brown 2-2

FPS-BF: Keylon Reynolds 15-23, Kesney Brown 3-12

Alcoa

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #18 2 2 0 0 2 0 #22 4 2 3 2 0 1 #9 4 1 0 1 0 0 #17 4 1 1 2 0 2 #10 4 1 2 0 0 2 #3 4 0 0 0 0 2 #11 3 1 1 1 1 0 #1 4 0 0 0 0 2 #4 3 1 1 0 0 2 #00 – – – – – – 32 9 8 6 3 11

2B: #22

TB: #11, #10 2, #22 4, #17, #4

LOB: #3, #9 2, #11, #10, #1, #18, #22, #17, #4 3

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #3 6.0 16 9 7 2 3 1 #11 1.0 4 4 4 1 0 0 #3 6.0 16 9 7 2 3 1 7.0 20 13 11 3 3 1

TS-#P: #3 70-110, #11 21-33

GO-FO: #3 10-4, #11 1-2

FPS-BF: #3 19-36, #11 4-8

