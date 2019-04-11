Sports

Kingston Wins big over Carter

Kingston scored six runs in the first on its way to a 10-1 victory over Carter on Wednesday. The big inning was thanks to a single by Wyatt Heidle, an error on a ball put in play by Jake Tipton, and a double by Jesse Griffey.

Trey Schulz was on the mound for Kingston. He allowed two hits and one run over seven innings, striking out 14.

Ransom Palmer was on the hill for Carter. He went three and a third innings, allowing eight runs on two hits and striking out two. Blake Shelton threw two and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Heidle, Joe Tipton, Chandler Worley, Tipton, and Griffey all had one hit to lead Kingston. Brady Luttrell led the way with two steals.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CRTR 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 4 RNCT 6 0 0 2 0 2 X 10 5 2

Carter

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Cade Ramsey 2 0 0 0 2 1 Blake Talley 2 0 0 0 0 1 Colby Reynolds 3 0 0 0 0 3 Jagger Smith 2 1 1 0 1 0 Ryan Morgan 3 0 0 0 0 2 Wesley Hernandez 2 0 0 0 1 2 Hunter Willard 2 0 0 0 1 2 George Davis 2 0 0 0 0 2 Blake Shelton 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ransom Palmer 3 0 1 0 0 0 Blake Shumate – – – – – – Adam Vaulton – – – – – – 22 1 2 0 5 14

TB: Ransom Palmer, Jagger Smith

LOB: Blake Talley, Hunter Willard 2, Ryan Morgan, Colby Reynolds 2, Blake Shelton, Wesley Hernandez

SAC: Blake Talley

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Ransom Palmer 3.1 2 8 6 3 2 0 Blake Shelton 2.2 3 2 1 4 4 0 6.0 5 10 7 7 6 0

TS-#P: Ransom Palmer 33-64, Blake Shelton 28-56

GO-FO: Ransom Palmer 6-2, Blake Shelton 2-2

FPS-BF: Ransom Palmer 7-19, Blake Shelton 6-15

Roane County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Kain Collins 3 2 0 0 1 0 Jesse Griffey 3 1 1 1 1 1 Colton Robinette 3 1 0 0 0 2 Chandler Worley 2 2 1 1 1 0 Jake Tipton 3 2 1 3 1 1 Joe Tipton 3 1 1 1 1 1 Wyatt Heidle 4 0 1 2 0 0 Daunte Inman 2 0 0 0 1 0 Brady Luttrell 2 1 0 0 1 1 Trey Schulz – – – – – – 25 10 5 8 7 6

2B: Jesse Griffey

TB: Chandler Worley, Joe Tipton, Wyatt Heidle, Jake Tipton, Jesse Griffey 2

LOB: Kain Collins 2, Joe Tipton 3, Wyatt Heidle, Brady Luttrell, Jake Tipton, Daunte Inman

SB: Kain Collins 2, Joe Tipton, Brady Luttrell 2, Nathan McNelley

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Trey Schulz 7.0 2 1 0 5 14 0 7.0 2 1 0 5 14 0

TS-#P: Trey Schulz 69-116

GO-FO: Trey Schulz 2-3

FPS-BF: Trey Schulz 15-28

