Oak Ridge Takes Early Lead In Victory Over Halls

The Oak Ridge Wildcats defeated Halls 10-5 thanks to a strong start. The Wildcats scored on a double by Mark Pinchback, a groundout by Matthew Swigert, a single by Ricky Jennings, a single by Christopher Van Hook, and a stolen base by Jonathan Milloway in the second inning.

Oak Ridge pulled away for good with six runs in the second inning. In the second Pinchback doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs, Swigert grounded out, scoring one run, Jennings singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, Van Hook singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run, and Oak Ridge scored one run on a stolen base.

Logan Rosenburger pitched for Oak Ridge. He surrendered five runs on nine hits over seven innings, striking out three.

Grahm Elkins took the loss for Halls. He went one and one-third innings, allowing four runs on two hits.

Oak Ridge totaled nine hits. Alex McNaughton and Van Hook each managed multiple hits for The Wildcats. McNaughton led Oak Ridge with four hits in four at bats.

Halls collected nine hits on the day. Caleb Berry, Hunter Housewright, and Will Shoaf each collected multiple hits for Halls. Berry went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Halls in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OKRD 0 6 0 3 0 0 1 10 9 1 HLLS 2 0 0 1 0 0 2 5 9 3

Oak Ridge

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Donovon Black 3 2 0 1 2 0 Ricky Jennings 5 1 1 1 0 3 Christopher Van Hook 2 1 2 2 1 0 Jonathan Milloway 4 1 1 1 0 0 Logan Rosenburger 3 0 0 0 1 1 Clay Williams 2 1 0 0 0 1 Alex McNaughton 4 2 4 1 0 0 Mark Pinchback 3 0 1 2 1 1 Matthew Swigert 3 0 0 1 0 0 29 10 9 9 5 6

2B: Mark Pinchback, Christopher Van Hook

TB: Mark Pinchback 2, Ricky Jennings, Alex McNaughton 4, Christopher Van Hook 3, Jonathan Milloway

LOB: Mark Pinchback 4, Ricky Jennings 2, Matthew Swigert 3, Logan Rosenburger 2, Clay Williams 2, Donovon Black 2, Jonathan Milloway 2

SB: Ricky Jennings, Matthew Swigert, Christopher Van Hook 3

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Logan Rosenburger 7.0 9 5 5 2 3 0 7.0 9 5 5 2 3 0

W: Logan Rosenburger

TS-#P: Logan Rosenburger 62-96

GO-FO: Logan Rosenburger 3-13

FPS-BF: Logan Rosenburger 20-33

Halls

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Caleb Berry 4 2 3 1 0 0 Will Shoaf 3 2 2 1 0 0 Blake Hubble 4 0 0 1 0 0 Ty Hutchinson 3 0 0 0 0 1 Hunter Housewright 4 0 2 1 0 0 Grahm Elkins 4 0 0 0 0 0 Blake Rauhuff 3 1 1 0 0 2 Dawson Langston 2 0 1 0 1 0 Korey Mulberry 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colton Edlin 2 0 0 0 1 0 Connor Proffitt – – – – – – 29 5 9 4 2 3

2B: Will Shoaf, Caleb Berry, Hunter Housewright 2

TB: Blake Rauhuff, Dawson Langston, Will Shoaf 3, Caleb Berry 4, Hunter Housewright 4

LOB: Grahm Elkins 3, Blake Rauhuff 2, Colton Edlin, Will Shoaf, Blake Hubble 5, Caleb Berry 2, Hunter Housewright, Ty Hutchinson

SB: Will Shoaf, Caleb Berry

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Grahm Elkins 1.1 2 4 1 2 0 0 Will Shoaf 4.1 6 5 5 2 4 0 Blake Hubble 1.1 1 1 0 1 2 0 7.0 9 10 4 5 6 0

L: Grahm Elkins

TS-#P: Grahm Elkins 18-32, Will Shoaf 43-74, Blake Hubble 15-29

GO-FO: Grahm Elkins 0-3, Will Shoaf 5-4, Blake Hubble 0-1

FPS-BF: Grahm Elkins 7-8, Will Shoaf 12-24, Blake Hubble 2-6

