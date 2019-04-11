Sports
Harriman Blue Devils Takes Early Lead In Victory Over Oneida
Harriman grabbed an early lead on its way to an 11-1 victory over Oneida on Wednesday. The Blue Devil’s scored on a home run by Brandon Turpin, a walk by Makail Moore, and a single by Marcus Nelson in the first inning.
Turpin was credited with the victory for Harriman. He surrendered one run on four hits over five innings, striking out six and walking one.
Landon Phillips took the loss for Oneida. He allowed seven hits and 11 runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out seven.
Harriman totaled seven hits. Dickerson and Turpin each managed two hits to lead Harriman.
Cole Cross went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Oneida in hits.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|OND
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X
|X
|1
|4
|1
|HRMN
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|X
|X
|11
|7
|1
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Logan Shepard 3 1 1 0 0 1 Wyatt Cox 3 0 1 0 0 2 Jakob Hamilton 1 0 0 0 1 0 Landon Phillips 2 0 0 0 0 0 Cole Cross 2 0 2 0 0 0 Hunter Hutchison 2 0 0 0 0 0 Loren Love 2 0 0 0 0 2 Luke White 2 0 0 0 0 0 Trace Sexton 2 0 0 0 0 1 Totals 19 1 4 0 1 6
-
TB: Cole Cross 2, Wyatt Cox, Logan Shepard
-
LOB: Trace Sexton 2, Luke White, Loren Love 4, Landon Phillips 4, Hunter Hutchison 3, Jakob Hamilton 2
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Landon Phillips 4.2 7 11 10 13 7 1 Totals 4.2 7 11 10 13 7 1
-
TS-#P: Landon Phillips 58-141
-
GO-FO: Landon Phillips 3-3
-
FPS-BF: Landon Phillips 7-38
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Noah Dickerson 3 2 2 1 1 0 Brady Stubbs 5 1 1 0 0 0 Brandon Turpin 2 2 2 2 2 0 Titan Dayton 1 1 0 1 1 1 Peyton Snyder 2 1 0 0 2 1 Carter Smith 2 2 0 0 2 1 Makail Moore 1 1 0 2 3 1 Marcus Nelson 2 1 1 2 2 0 Bryson Willis 4 0 1 0 0 3 Keaton Hall – – – – – – Ethan Adkisson – – – – – – Totals 22 11 7 8 13 7
-
2B: Noah Dickerson 2
-
HR: Brandon Turpin
-
TB: Bryson Willis, Noah Dickerson 4, Brandon Turpin 5, Marcus Nelson, Brady Stubbs
-
LOB: Bryson Willis 5, Peyton Snyder, Marcus Nelson 3, Brady Stubbs 5, Makail Moore, Carter Smith 3, Titan Dayton 2
-
SB: Noah Dickerson, Makail Moore
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Brandon Turpin 5.0 4 1 0 1 6 0 Totals 5.0 4 1 0 1 6 0
-
TS-#P: Brandon Turpin 45-66, Marcus Nelson
-
GO-FO: Brandon Turpin 4-3, Marcus Nelson
-
FPS-BF: Brandon Turpin 7-20, Marcus Nelson