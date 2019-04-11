Sports

Harriman Blue Devils Takes Early Lead In Victory Over Oneida

Harriman grabbed an early lead on its way to an 11-1 victory over Oneida on Wednesday. The Blue Devil’s scored on a home run by Brandon Turpin, a walk by Makail Moore, and a single by Marcus Nelson in the first inning.

Turpin was credited with the victory for Harriman. He surrendered one run on four hits over five innings, striking out six and walking one.

Landon Phillips took the loss for Oneida. He allowed seven hits and 11 runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out seven.

Harriman totaled seven hits. Dickerson and Turpin each managed two hits to lead Harriman.

Cole Cross went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Oneida in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OND 1 0 0 0 0 X X 1 4 1 HRMN 4 2 2 1 2 X X 11 7 1

Oneida

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Logan Shepard 3 1 1 0 0 1 Wyatt Cox 3 0 1 0 0 2 Jakob Hamilton 1 0 0 0 1 0 Landon Phillips 2 0 0 0 0 0 Cole Cross 2 0 2 0 0 0 Hunter Hutchison 2 0 0 0 0 0 Loren Love 2 0 0 0 0 2 Luke White 2 0 0 0 0 0 Trace Sexton 2 0 0 0 0 1 19 1 4 0 1 6

TB: Cole Cross 2, Wyatt Cox, Logan Shepard

LOB: Trace Sexton 2, Luke White, Loren Love 4, Landon Phillips 4, Hunter Hutchison 3, Jakob Hamilton 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Landon Phillips 4.2 7 11 10 13 7 1 4.2 7 11 10 13 7 1

TS-#P: Landon Phillips 58-141

GO-FO: Landon Phillips 3-3

FPS-BF: Landon Phillips 7-38

Harriman

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Noah Dickerson 3 2 2 1 1 0 Brady Stubbs 5 1 1 0 0 0 Brandon Turpin 2 2 2 2 2 0 Titan Dayton 1 1 0 1 1 1 Peyton Snyder 2 1 0 0 2 1 Carter Smith 2 2 0 0 2 1 Makail Moore 1 1 0 2 3 1 Marcus Nelson 2 1 1 2 2 0 Bryson Willis 4 0 1 0 0 3 Keaton Hall – – – – – – Ethan Adkisson – – – – – – 22 11 7 8 13 7

2B: Noah Dickerson 2

HR: Brandon Turpin

TB: Bryson Willis, Noah Dickerson 4, Brandon Turpin 5, Marcus Nelson, Brady Stubbs

LOB: Bryson Willis 5, Peyton Snyder, Marcus Nelson 3, Brady Stubbs 5, Makail Moore, Carter Smith 3, Titan Dayton 2

SB: Noah Dickerson, Makail Moore

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Brandon Turpin 5.0 4 1 0 1 6 0 5.0 4 1 0 1 6 0

TS-#P: Brandon Turpin 45-66, Marcus Nelson

GO-FO: Brandon Turpin 4-3, Marcus Nelson

FPS-BF: Brandon Turpin 7-20, Marcus Nelson

