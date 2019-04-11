Sports

Meigs County upends Midway, 5-1

Midway Lady Waves fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 5-1 loss to Meigs County on Wednesday. Meigs County took the lead on an error in the first inning.

Meigs County scored three runs in the sixth inning. Scott, Reed, and Skiner each had RBIs in the big inning.

Aubrie May was in the pitcher’s circle for Midway Lady Waves. She lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out one.

Caitlyn Ross went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Midway Lady Waves in hits.

Skinner led Meigs County with three hits in four at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E MDWY 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 5 3 MGSC 1 0 0 0 1 3 X 5 7 2

Midway

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Macy Young 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sophie Patterson 3 1 1 0 0 0 Caitlyn Ross 3 0 2 1 0 0 Laurn Bornhoeft 3 0 0 0 0 1 Emma Hill 3 0 0 0 0 0 Marrissa Stakley 3 0 0 0 0 2 Rebecca Lemasters 3 0 0 0 0 0 Shealeigh Moses 3 0 1 0 0 0 Anna Bosnak 3 0 1 0 0 0 Aubrie May – – – – – – 25 1 5 1 0 3

2B: Caitlyn Ross, Shealeigh Moses

TB: Caitlyn Ross 3, Sophie Patterson, Anna Bosnak, Shealeigh Moses 2

LOB: Emma Hill, Laurn Bornhoeft 2, Caitlyn Ross 2, Sophie Patterson, Anna Bosnak

SB: Anna Bosnak

SAC: Macy Young

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Aubrie May 6.0 7 5 4 3 1 0 6.0 7 5 4 3 1 0

L: Aubrie May

TS-#P: Aubrie May 50-88

GO-FO: Aubrie May 4-9

FPS-BF: Aubrie May 18-31

Meigs County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Reed 4 2 2 1 0 0 Odum 3 0 0 0 0 0 Skiner 4 0 3 1 0 0 Crowder 4 0 0 0 0 0 Vincent 3 0 0 0 0 0 Crowder 2 1 1 0 1 0 Shater 1 0 0 0 0 0 #14 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hughes 0 1 0 0 2 0 Scott 3 1 1 1 0 1 25 5 7 3 3 1

TB: Skiner 3, Scott, Crowder, Reed 2

LOB: Scott 2, Odum 4, #14, Crowder 5, Reed 4, Vincent 2

SB: Reed 3

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR No players with stats. 7.0 5 1 0 0 3 0

No players with stats.

