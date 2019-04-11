Sports
Clinton Loses Lead Early In Defeat
The Clinton Dragons fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 11-0 loss to Powell on Wednesday. Powell scored on a double by Trusley and a single by C Reynolds in the first inning.
The Clinton Dragons struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Powell, giving up 11 runs.
A single by Logan Bowling in the fourth inning was a positive for Clinton Dragons Varsity.
Trusley earned the win for Powell. He lasted five innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out ten and walking none.
Luke Johnson took the loss for Clinton. He lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and six runs while striking out four.
Bowling went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Clinton in hits.
Powell saw the ball well today, racking up 11 hits in the game. L Sutton, S Powell, M King, and Trusley each had multiple hits for Powell. Sutton led Powell with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with ten stolen bases.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|PWL
|3
|0
|4
|2
|2
|X
|X
|11
|11
|0
|CLNT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X
|X
|0
|1
|4
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO S Powell 3 2 2 0 1 0 W Trusley 3 0 2 1 1 0 C Payne 4 1 1 0 0 0 M King 4 2 2 1 0 2 L Sutton 4 2 2 1 0 1 C Reynolds 3 1 1 1 1 0 T Alford 0 0 0 2 3 0 N Fleming 3 1 1 1 1 1 M Grim 2 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 26 11 11 7 7 4
-
2B: W Trusley, M King
-
TB: W Trusley 3, M King 3, L Sutton 2, C Reynolds, N Fleming, S Powell 2, C Payne
-
LOB: W Trusley 2, M Grim 2, M King 3, L Sutton 2, C Reynolds, N Fleming 5, C Payne 3
-
SB: W Trusley, #5, L Sutton 3, N Fleming, S Powell, C Payne, #32 2
-
SF: T Alford
-
SAC: M Grim
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR W Trusley 5.0 1 0 0 0 10 0 Totals 5.0 1 0 0 0 10 0
-
W: W Trusley
-
TS-#P: W Trusley 44-59
-
GO-FO: W Trusley 5-0
-
FPS-BF: W Trusley 12-16
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Blake Lowe 2 0 0 0 0 0 Logan Bowling 2 0 1 0 0 0 Chase Lockard 2 0 0 0 0 0 Austin Pemberton 2 0 0 0 0 2 Spencer Byrd 1 0 0 0 0 1 Colby Moody 1 0 0 0 0 1 Luke Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Harrison Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 Connor Moody 1 0 0 0 0 1 Austin Lowe 1 0 0 0 0 1 Mac Lowe 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jackson Leinart 1 0 0 0 0 1 Nick Graham – – – – – – James Cloud – – – – – – Andrew Weeks – – – – – – Junebug Pruitt – – – – – – Totals 16 0 1 0 0 10
-
TB: Logan Bowling
-
LOB: Chase Lockard, Austin Pemberton
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Luke Johnson 3.2 7 6 6 5 4 0 Mac Lowe 0.1 2 3 1 0 0 0 Luke Johnson 3.2 7 6 6 5 4 0 Harrison Martin 1.0 2 2 1 2 0 0 Totals 5.0 11 11 7 7 4 0
-
L: Luke Johnson
-
TS-#P: Luke Johnson 40-76, Harrison Martin 19-33, Mac Lowe 7-11
-
GO-FO: Luke Johnson 4-2, Harrison Martin 2-0, Mac Lowe 0-1
-
FPS-BF: Luke Johnson 15-23, Harrison Martin 4-8, Mac Lowe 3-4