Sports

Clinton Loses Lead Early In Defeat

Posted on by in Sports with

The Clinton Dragons fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 11-0 loss to Powell on Wednesday. Powell scored on a double by Trusley and a single by C Reynolds in the first inning.

The Clinton Dragons struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Powell, giving up 11 runs.

A single by Logan Bowling in the fourth inning was a positive for Clinton Dragons Varsity.

Trusley earned the win for Powell. He lasted five innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out ten and walking none.

Luke Johnson took the loss for Clinton. He lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and six runs while striking out four.

Bowling went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Clinton in hits.

Powell saw the ball well today, racking up 11 hits in the game. L Sutton, S Powell, M King, and Trusley each had multiple hits for Powell. Sutton led Powell with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with ten stolen bases.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E PWL 3 0 4 2 2 X X 11 11 0 CLNT 0 0 0 0 0 X X 0 1 4

Powell

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO S Powell 3 2 2 0 1 0 W Trusley 3 0 2 1 1 0 C Payne 4 1 1 0 0 0 M King 4 2 2 1 0 2 L Sutton 4 2 2 1 0 1 C Reynolds 3 1 1 1 1 0 T Alford 0 0 0 2 3 0 N Fleming 3 1 1 1 1 1 M Grim 2 0 0 0 0 0 26 11 11 7 7 4

2B: W Trusley, M King

TB: W Trusley 3, M King 3, L Sutton 2, C Reynolds, N Fleming, S Powell 2, C Payne

LOB: W Trusley 2, M Grim 2, M King 3, L Sutton 2, C Reynolds, N Fleming 5, C Payne 3

SB: W Trusley, #5, L Sutton 3, N Fleming, S Powell, C Payne, #32 2

SF: T Alford

SAC: M Grim

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR W Trusley 5.0 1 0 0 0 10 0 5.0 1 0 0 0 10 0

W: W Trusley

TS-#P: W Trusley 44-59

GO-FO: W Trusley 5-0

FPS-BF: W Trusley 12-16

Clinton

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Blake Lowe 2 0 0 0 0 0 Logan Bowling 2 0 1 0 0 0 Chase Lockard 2 0 0 0 0 0 Austin Pemberton 2 0 0 0 0 2 Spencer Byrd 1 0 0 0 0 1 Colby Moody 1 0 0 0 0 1 Luke Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Harrison Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 Connor Moody 1 0 0 0 0 1 Austin Lowe 1 0 0 0 0 1 Mac Lowe 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jackson Leinart 1 0 0 0 0 1 Nick Graham – – – – – – James Cloud – – – – – – Andrew Weeks – – – – – – Junebug Pruitt – – – – – – 16 0 1 0 0 10

TB: Logan Bowling

LOB: Chase Lockard, Austin Pemberton

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Luke Johnson 3.2 7 6 6 5 4 0 Mac Lowe 0.1 2 3 1 0 0 0 Luke Johnson 3.2 7 6 6 5 4 0 Harrison Martin 1.0 2 2 1 2 0 0 5.0 11 11 7 7 4 0

L: Luke Johnson

TS-#P: Luke Johnson 40-76, Harrison Martin 19-33, Mac Lowe 7-11

GO-FO: Luke Johnson 4-2, Harrison Martin 2-0, Mac Lowe 0-1

FPS-BF: Luke Johnson 15-23, Harrison Martin 4-8, Mac Lowe 3-4

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged baseball, clinton, Powell