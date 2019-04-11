Sports

Two Anderson County Lady Mavs Pitchers Rally Together In Shutout Victory Against Oak Ridge

Posted on by in Sports with

Anderson County Lady Mavs defeated Oak Ridge 13-0 on Wednesday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Hannah Freeman induced a groundout from OR to finish off the game.

Anderson County secured the victory thanks to seven runs in the second inning. The offensive firepower by The Lady Mavs was led by Freeman, Mallorie Overton, Emilee Fowler, Leah Freeman, and Aundria Long, all knocking in runs in the inning.

Hannah Bruce was the winning pitcher for Anderson County Lady Mavs. She went two innings, allowing no runs on one hit and striking out four. Freeman threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Oak Ridge surrendered 13 runs on ten hits over five innings, striking out one.

Anderson County Lady Mavs racked up ten hits on the day. Bruce and Long each managed two hits to lead Anderson County Lady Mavs.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ANDR 1 7 3 0 2 X X 13 10 0 OKRD 0 0 0 0 0 X X 0 1 2

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 1 2 1 0 1 0 Jade Richards 2 2 1 0 0 0 Mallorie Overton 3 0 1 2 0 0 Lea Elkins 1 1 0 0 0 0 Emilee Fowler 2 1 1 1 0 0 Hannah Hooks 1 1 1 0 0 0 Hannah Bruce 2 1 2 2 1 0 Leah Freeman 2 1 1 2 0 0 Mackenzie Mcneal 2 0 0 1 0 0 Aundria Long 2 0 2 1 0 0 Kenzie Horton 2 0 0 0 0 1 Abbie Buswell 2 1 0 0 0 0 Audrey Lankford 1 1 0 0 1 0 Hannah Freeman 2 1 0 2 1 0 MaKenzie Jones 1 1 0 0 1 0 Reese Simpson 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 13 10 11 6 1

2B: Emilee Fowler

3B: Hannah Hooks

TB: Leah Freeman, Hannah Bruce 2, Hannah Hooks 3, Emilee Fowler 2, Aundria Long 2, Mallorie Overton, Jada Reeves, Jade Richards

LOB: Leah Freeman, Abbie Buswell 2, Lea Elkins 2, Hannah Freeman 2, MaKenzie Jones, Mallorie Overton 2, Jade Richards 2, Mackenzie Mcneal 3, Kenzie Horton 4

SB: Leah Freeman, Hannah Bruce, Abbie Buswell, Hannah Freeman, Jada Reeves 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Bruce 2.0 1 0 0 2 4 0 Hannah Freeman 3.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 Hannah Bruce 2.0 1 0 0 2 4 0 Hannah Freeman 3.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 5.0 1 0 0 2 7 0

W: Hannah Bruce

TS-#P: Hannah Bruce 24-35, Hannah Freeman 26-36

GO-FO: Hannah Bruce 1-1, Hannah Freeman 6-0

FPS-BF: Hannah Bruce 8-9, Hannah Freeman 6-10

Oak Ridge

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #4 2 0 0 0 1 0 #1 2 0 0 0 0 2 #28 1 0 0 0 1 1 #17 2 0 0 0 0 1 #8 1 0 0 0 0 1 #7 2 0 0 0 0 1 #14 2 0 0 0 0 1 #12 2 0 0 0 0 0 #2 2 0 1 0 0 0 #35 – – – – – – #9 – – – – – – 16 0 1 0 2 7

TB: #2

LOB: #4, #14 3, #28, #1 2, #8 2, #17 2, #12, #7 3

SB: #28, #2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #4 5.0 10 13 7 6 1 0 5.0 10 13 7 6 1 0

TS-#P: #4 74-134

GO-FO: #4 5-6

FPS-BF: #4 19-34

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Anderson County, Lady Mavs, Softball