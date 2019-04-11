Sports

Two Pitchers Earn a no-hit Victory For Anderson County Against Campbell County

The Anderson County Mavericks two pitchers didn’t allow a single hit, as they defeated Campbell County 11-0 on Wednesday. Connor Tackett struck out Landon Berry to get the last out of the game.

The Mavericks secured the victory thanks to seven runs in the first inning with singles by Cole Foust, Zach Webber, and Andrew Fox, a walk by Eli Varner, a triple by Preston Seiber, and a double by Tyler Phillips.

Jackson Muncy earned the win for Anderson County. He allowed no hits and no runs over three and a third innings, striking out eight and walking one. Tackett threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Mike Brown took the loss for Campbell County. He surrendered eight runs on six hits over one and two-thirds innings, striking out one.

Phillips led Anderson County with two hits in three at bats. The Mavericks stole seven bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Varner led the way with three.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CMPB 0 0 0 0 0 X X 0 0 5 ANDR 7 1 3 0 X X X 11 7 1

Campbell County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brady Rutherford 2 0 0 0 0 2 Hunter Harmon 1 0 0 0 1 1 Landon Addington 2 0 0 0 0 0 Parker Troutman 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson Williams 2 0 0 0 0 1 Zack Sulfridge 1 0 0 0 0 1 Grant Toole 1 0 0 0 0 0 Mike Brown 2 0 0 0 0 1 Brett Longmire 1 0 0 0 0 1 Landon Berry 1 0 0 0 0 1 Trevor Sharp 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0 0 0 1 9

LOB: Landon Addington, Mike Brown 2, Trevor Sharp 2, Brady Rutherford, Brett Longmire 2, Jackson Williams 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Mike Brown 1.2 6 8 4 2 1 0 Brett Longmire 1.0 1 3 3 3 1 0 Landon Berry 1.1 0 0 0 1 3 0 4.0 7 11 7 6 5 0

L: Mike Brown

TS-#P: Mike Brown 26-49, Brett Longmire 10-26, Landon Berry 13-26

GO-FO: Mike Brown 1-2, Brett Longmire 1-1, Landon Berry 0-1

FPS-BF: Mike Brown 6-16, Brett Longmire 2-7, Landon Berry 1-6

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Andrew Fox 3 1 1 1 0 0 Jeremiah Noonan 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cole Foust 2 2 1 1 1 0 Seth Hatmaker 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tyler Phillips 3 3 2 2 0 0 Caleb Wilhoit 1 1 0 0 1 0 Preston Seiber 2 1 1 1 1 0 Eli Varner 1 1 0 0 2 0 Devin Wilcox 2 1 1 0 1 1 Zach Webber 2 0 1 1 0 0 Thor Williams 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kobe Redden 2 0 0 0 0 2 Joshua Turnbill 0 1 0 0 0 0 Jackson Muncy – – – – – – Connor Tackett – – – – – – 21 11 7 6 6 5

2B: Tyler Phillips

3B: Tyler Phillips, Preston Seiber

TB: Tyler Phillips 5, Preston Seiber 3, Andrew Fox, Zach Webber, Cole Foust, Devin Wilcox

LOB: Preston Seiber 2, Kobe Redden 4, Zach Webber 2, Caleb Wilhoit, Cole Foust, Devin Wilcox

SB: Preston Seiber, Andrew Fox 2, Caleb Wilhoit, Eli Varner 3

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Jackson Muncy 3.1 0 0 0 1 8 0 Connor Tackett 1.2 0 0 0 0 1 0 5.0 0 0 0 1 9 0

W: Jackson Muncy

TS-#P: Jackson Muncy 32-51, Connor Tackett 14-15

GO-FO: Jackson Muncy, Connor Tackett 1-3

FPS-BF: Jackson Muncy 5-11, Connor Tackett 6-6

