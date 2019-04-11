Featured

Man Charged with First-Degree Murder in Morgan County after human remains found today

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office have prepared a warrant charging a man with first degree premeditated murder following the discovery of human remains in Morgan County.

According to a release from the Office of the District Attorney General Ninth Judicial District, a warrant has been issued for Wayne C. Lindsay, 50, of Sunbright for the alleged murder of John Hammond.

The filing of the “murder warrant” comes after human remains were discovered lying under some rocks at the bottom of an embankment near Herbert Shannon Road on the morning of April 10. Investigators said a person living with Lindsay told a deputy with the sheriff’s office that Lindsay had told the person about the murder.

The release said that Lindsay is accused of shooting and killing Hammond at Lindsay’s home at 145 Herbert Shannon Road in November 2018 as Hammond was sleeping in a cot. An argument had occurred between the two before the shooting, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said Lindsay was already in custody related to another case, and Judge Mike Davis will set his bond in the case of the murder charge.

MCSD is working with members of District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

General Johnson has requested the assistance of the Regional Forensics Center anthropology team in examining the remains. The release said that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death and to make a positive identification.

The release said, to the knowledge of the District Attorney and the sheriff’s office, no missing persons report had been filed for Hammond.

The investigation is ongoing. New details will be shared as they are made available.

