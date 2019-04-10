Sports
Comeaux’s Double In bottom of 7th is game winner for Oliver Springs
Oliver Springs defeated rival Coalfield 5-4 on Wednesday on the final play of the game. The game was tied at four with Oliver Springs batting in the bottom of the seventh when Nick Comeaux doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
Coalfield lost despite out-hitting Oliver Springs seven to six.
Oliver Springs opened up scoring in the first inning, when Matthew Armstrong doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
In the top of the fifth inning, Coalfield tied things up at four when Ashton Jones singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
Blake Crass took the win for Oliver Springs. He lasted seven innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out three.
Lance Byrd took the loss for the Yellow Jackets. He lasted two and a third innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out five.
Jones started the game for Coalfield. He allowed five hits and four runs over four innings, striking out four
Wyatt Withrow went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Coalfield Yellow Jackets in hits.
Armstrong led Oliver Springs with two hits in four at bats.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|CLFD
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|2
|OLVR
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6
|1
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Nathan Harvey 3 1 1 0 1 0 Jeffrey Speer 4 0 1 2 0 0 Ashton Jones 4 0 1 1 0 0 Wyatt Withrow 3 1 2 0 0 0 Dawson Nitzschke 3 0 0 0 0 0 Seth Lowe 3 0 0 0 0 1 Luke Adkisson 3 0 1 1 0 0 Jericho Lowe 1 0 0 0 1 1 Lance Byrd 1 0 0 0 0 0 Austin Hensley 2 2 1 0 1 1 Totals 27 4 7 4 3 3
-
2B: Wyatt Withrow
-
TB: Luke Adkisson, Nathan Harvey, Wyatt Withrow 3, Austin Hensley, Jeffrey Speer, Ashton Jones
-
LOB: Nathan Harvey 2, Jeffrey Speer 2, Ashton Jones 3, Seth Lowe 3, Jericho Lowe, Dawson Nitzschke 3
-
SB: Wyatt Withrow 2, Jericho Lowe, Dawson Nitzschke
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Ashton Jones 4.0 5 4 2 2 4 0 Lance Byrd 2.1 1 1 1 3 5 0 Totals 6.1 6 5 3 5 9 0
-
L: Lance Byrd
-
TS-#P: Ashton Jones 52-86, Lance Byrd 29-48
-
GO-FO: Ashton Jones 4-3, Lance Byrd 1-0
-
FPS-BF: Ashton Jones 15-24, Lance Byrd 5-10
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #44 4 1 1 0 0 2 Joey York 1 2 0 0 3 1 Matthew Armstrong 4 1 2 2 0 1 Tanner Stombaugh 2 0 0 0 0 2 #242 3 1 0 0 1 0 Blake Crass 3 0 1 1 0 1 #8 2 0 0 0 1 1 Nick Comeaux 1 0 1 1 0 0 Ryan Jones 3 0 1 0 0 1 Blake Nation 2 0 0 0 0 0 #24 – – – – – – Totals 25 5 6 4 5 9
-
2B: Nick Comeaux, Matthew Armstrong 2
-
TB: Nick Comeaux 2, Ryan Jones, #44, Blake Crass, Matthew Armstrong 4
-
LOB: Tanner Stombaugh 2, #242 4, Joey York 2, Blake Nation 2, #44 2, Blake Crass 3, #8 4, Matthew Armstrong 2
-
SB: #242, Joey York, #44, Blake Crass
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Blake Crass 7.0 7 4 4 3 3 0 Totals 7.0 7 4 4 3 3 0
-
W: Blake Crass
-
TS-#P: Blake Crass 62-105
-
GO-FO: Blake Crass 9-6
-
FPS-BF: Blake Crass 16-30
