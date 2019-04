Featured

Accidental Shooting in Rockwood

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Rockwood Police, Fire First Responders, and an Ambulance were all sent this afternoon to an address on Bates Street, here a man accidentally shot himself in the leg. The man, in his mid-30’s, who has not yet been identified, was flown to UT Medical Center with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Sources close to the scene tell us he was loading a 9mm handgun and putting it into his pocket when the gun went off. More on this as it becomes available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest