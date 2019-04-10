News

Cast your vote in Dream it. Do it.

Posted on by in News with

Student manufacturing competition winner to be determined by the public

Oak Ridge, Tenn.— The videos are in, and it is now time to vote in Anderson County’s “Dream it. Do it.” middle school competition. The program is in its fourth year and includes six schools from Anderson County and Oak Ridge school systems.

Dream it. Do it. is sponsored by the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, Anderson County and Oak Ridge schools and Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC (CNS). The competition is designed to bring student awareness of job opportunities in advanced manufacturing.

Using GoPro cameras provided by CNS, six teams of eighth graders were paired with area industries to create videos about the companies. These videos are now posted online for public voting.

To vote, go to the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce’s webpage at www.andersoncountychamber.org.

Click on the Dream it. Do it. logo on the page. “East Tennessee Dream it. Do it.” will appear on page with blue “LEARN MORE” or green “VOTE NOW” options.

Click on the green “VOTE NOW” icon to get to the “CAST YOUR VOTE” section.

View videos from each school. Each video is about two and a half minutes long.

Click on the blue “VOTE” icon to select you favorite.

The voting period is April 12-19, 2019. Your vote could help your school win.

This year’s participant teams included: Clinton Middle School and Protomet, Jefferson Middle School and Eagle Bend, Lake City Middle School and Aisin, Norris Middle School and Clayton Homes, Norwood Middle School and SL America and Robertsville Middle School and Techmer PM.

Winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m. on May 7, 2019, at an awards ceremony at Y-12 National Security Complex. The first, second and third place teams will receive a trophy and a contribution to their schools’ STEM education fund.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

