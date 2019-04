Obituaries

Janet Pauline Hudson, Clinton

Mrs. Janet Pauline Hudson, age 67 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center. There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton.

