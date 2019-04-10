Obituaries

Evelyn Scott McAfee, Powell

Evelyn Scott McAfee, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Powell, TN on April 9, 2019. She was born on September 20, 1939 in Knoxville, TN.

Preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Edward Scott, Sr. and Lola Kate Snapp; and her brother Daniel Edward Scott, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 60 plus years, Walter “Pete” McAfee; daughter, Angie (Bill) Davis and Cathy Surrett; grandson, Daniel (Erin) Surrett; great grandson, Wade and several sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

She was a 50 plus member and past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star; and a graduate of Fulton High School, Class of 1957.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Shriner’s Hospital and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. www.holleygamble.com

