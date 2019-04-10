Obituaries

Wanda Gail McGaha Schaffer, Rockwood

Mrs. Wanda Gail McGaha Schaffer, age 70, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, formerly of Blount County, Tennessee passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born in Cochran’s Creek in Robbinsville, North Carolina. Wanda was a devoted Christian and a Wonderful Big Sister. She was raised by good Christian parents, had a kind heart, and loved all her people dearly. Wanda carried a beautiful smile and was full of laughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Dee McGaha and Mary Lee Catherine Morton McGaha; husband, Jackie Schaffer; and sister, Freda McGaha.

Survivors include:

Sisters: Lisa McGaha of Friendsville, TN

Joy Pedigo of Alcoa, TN

Betty McJunkins of Rockford, TN

Aunt: Clara Morton of Maryville, TN

Uncle & Aunt: Andrew & Johnnie Morton of Wilmington, IL

Nephews: Micheal Ryan McGaha of Friendsville, TN

Michael Allen Zickerfoose II of Friendsville, TN

Cremation arrangements have been made with no services scheduled at this time. Interment will follow at a later date in the Grandview Cemetery, Maryville, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Wanda Gail Schaffer.

