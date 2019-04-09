Uncategorized

ASAP receives grant to fight tobacco use

(ASAP of Anderson press release) ASAP of Anderson is one of seven youth-serving groups in Tennessee to receive a grant to help raise awareness about the benefits of smoke-free environments and reduce secondhand smoke exposure throughout the state, which has one of the highest smoking rates in the country. Members of ASAP’s Youth Ambassador Coalition are leading educational efforts to build a smoke-free movement, including training peers and organizing multiple events leading up to World No Tobacco Day, an annual campaign sponsored by the World Health Organization to raise awareness on the deadly effects of tobacco and secondhand smoke.

Upcoming events include a park clean up at Cedar Hill Park in Oak Ridge on April 17th from 5-7pm and a Tobacco-Free Movie Night in Bissell Park in Oak Ridge on May 4th. The Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens will be shown in celebration of the day. The event will begin at 7pm with activities, games, and trivia followed by a costume contest before the movie begins after dark at approximately 8:45pm with free popcorn, candy and drinks.

