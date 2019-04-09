Featured

CUB worker seriously injured on the job

Posted on by in Featured, News with

UPDATE: We have learned that Mike Bavousett is the man that received injuries as the electricity entered his stomach and exited his shoulder, missing his heart. Bavousett does have serious flash burns. The family would greatly appreciate your prayers for Mike.

Previous story: Our Media partners at WYSH Radio are reporting that A Clinton Utilities Board Lineman has been injured on the job near Clinton Drug Store (the area surrounding the intersection of Seivers Boulevard and Longmire Road). Reports are that the CUB worker was working in one of the utility’s bucket trucks late Tuesday morning.

The identity of the injured worker has not been released, but officials say that the victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Lifestar was called to airlift the patient out, but weather conditions prevented them from safely landing, so the worker was taken by ambulance. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

As soon as we learn more about the circumstances surrounding the incident, the name of the victim and the nature and severity of their injuries, we will update you online and on Facebook.

The Clinton Police Department is investigating to determine exactly what happened.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged CUB