Obituaries

Patricia Ann Gooch, Lancing

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Patricia Ann Gooch, age 70 of Lancing, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her home. She was a graduate of Central High School in Wartburg. Patricia work at Kellwood in Sunbright for many years. She was a member of the Wartburg Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Audrey and Naomi Gooch.

And one brother: Gerald Gooch.

She is survived by her brother: Donald Gooch of Lancing.

The family will receive friends Thursday April 11, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 PM with Bro. Doug Tooley officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday morning at 11:00 AM Central in Spring Hill Cemetery in Walling, TN for graveside services.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, honored to be serving the Gooch family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

