Featured

HUB gets a New Look!

Posted on by in Featured, News with

[Harriman, TN] The Harriman Utility Board has been renovating the former Regions Bank building located at 200 North Roane Street in Harriman, with plans to officially open its doors to the public on May 6th. HUB’s current headquarters, erected in 1950, has had a long and memorable history; but age, expansion of services, and increased maintenance cost prompted the need for renovation or relocation. The Regions Bank building offered an economically superior solution.

The Board approved the purchase of the building in October 2017 and waited several months for the Regions Bank to terminate their lease, simultaneously working with a design firm to develop plans and specifications to renovate the building. In September 2018, Stewards Construction Company was hired to complete the renovations. Once complete, the new location, just next door to the current HUB building, will offer customers added conveniences such as drive-through payment windows, a larger lobby with improved layout for customer service, push button door openers at the customer entrance, and easier access to parking. In addition, plans are in development to offer a large meeting room for event rentals.

Mrs. Candace Vannasdale, HUB’s General Manager had this to say about the move; “HUB is committed to enhancing our community through exceptional service. The iconic HUB Building has serviced us well, but we owe it to our customers and employees to prepare for future needs. At our current location, we could not economically add drive through lanes, improve customer parking, or convert to a pitched roof to prevent the recurrence of water damage like we’ve endured in the past. Our Board strives to add value through responsible capital spending. When the Regions Bank building became available, it offered the perfect solution. HUB was able to purchase and fully renovate the building for under $1.7 Million (less than $63 per square foot). I believe that the Board made a smart, responsible decision in purchasing and renovating this new space, and we look forward to showcasing it to the public very soon.”

The renovated space will feature new interior paint and flooring, new HVAC units throughout, updated lighting, additional office and storage spaces, and exterior improvements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Harriman Utility Board, Region's Bank