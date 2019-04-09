Featured

Harriman Utility Board to move into new office next month

The Harriman Utility Board is moving into its new location next month but already some moving of equipment and some of the office furniture are ongoing, according to Candace Vanarsdale the utility manager.

The former Regions Bank building just across the street from the current location of HUB will be the new office for the utility. An estimated $1.5 million dollars has been placed into its renovation after purchasing it for just a little over $650,000 a little over a year ago. There will be an open house for all to come and see and a ribbon-cutting ceremony as well next month and we will let you know as soon as we get that information. HUB’s current location is an older building built in the late 60s and was needing much repair as well, so they decided to buy the former regions building when it became available as a good bargain for the customers on the utility and as an investment into the future of utility and customer base.

