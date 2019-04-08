Community

May the Fourth Be With You Event in Kingston

Posted on by in Community with

Mark Your Calendars! Saturday, May 4th, at 8:30 pm (DARK), Kingston Parks and Recreation will be hosting a FREE Outdoor Movie Event. “MAY THE FORT BE WITH YOU” is an outdoor showing of Star Wars: A New Hope. We would like to invite you and your family to join us and celebrate with Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and lots of light sabers!! Follow the link below to sign up. The event is free, this just helps keep track of how many are coming. So bring a lawn chair, your favorite blanket, and come dressed as your favorite star wars character. And as always.. May The Force Be With You. Please SHARE to spread the word.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/may-the-fort-be-with-you-tickets-60090823270?aff=ehomecard

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Star Wars