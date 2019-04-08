Featured

McClean charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility

Daniel Ray McClean, 27

On 04/05/2019 at approximately 3:51 pm, Rockwood police transported a man to the Roane County Detention Facility and had him in the Sallyport. Daniel McLean, 27, who was identified by name and date of birth, walked into the interlock and was asked if he had any drugs on or in him and he stated no.

As Sgt. Pryor began his search of McClean, Officer Kennedy motioned that he might have something in his pants. When he was taken into the Bathroom And he had his pants off, “his hands went to the back of his underwear and started to mess with something or push something into his rectum” and at that time Sgt. Pryor grabbed him. Captain Emmert and Officer Kennedy came in and helped. A small Blue baggie was found that contained a white powdery substance believed to be Methamphetamine that was weighed in the jail to be 0.6 grams. McClean was charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility (drugs). He also faces charges of driving on a revoked license, simple possession, and tampering with evidence.

1 39-16-201 Introduction Of Contraband Into A Penal Institution (Drugs)

2 55-4-104 Expiration of certificates and plates — Renewal — Decals — Fees — Renewal of special plates.

3 55-50-504 Driving On Revoked/Suspended License

4 39-17-425-M Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

5 39-17-418 Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange

6 39-17-418 Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange

7 39-17-434 Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sell Or Possess

8 39-16-503 Tampering With Or Fabricating Evidence (Vandalism)

