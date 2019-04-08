BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / James Edward “Eddie” Crowe, Rockwood

Obituaries

James Edward “Eddie” Crowe, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

James Edward “Eddie” Crowe, age 75 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his residence. Eddie was a member of North Rockwood Baptist Church. He loved the church and to fellowship with everyone.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Irene Crowe. Survivors include: Cousin: Bobby Crowe of Rockwood, TN Host of other cousins and relatives.

The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 12:00-1:00pm at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The funeral service will follow from the Chapel at 1:00pm. Interment and Burial will be in Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of James Edward “Eddie” Crowe.

FacebookTwittergoogle_plusShare

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: