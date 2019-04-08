Obituaries

James Edward “Eddie” Crowe, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

James Edward “Eddie” Crowe, age 75 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his residence. Eddie was a member of North Rockwood Baptist Church. He loved the church and to fellowship with everyone.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Irene Crowe. Survivors include: Cousin: Bobby Crowe of Rockwood, TN Host of other cousins and relatives.

The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 12:00-1:00pm at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The funeral service will follow from the Chapel at 1:00pm. Interment and Burial will be in Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of James Edward “Eddie” Crowe.

FacebookTwittergoogle_plusShare

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

