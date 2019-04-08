Obituaries
James Edward “Eddie” Crowe, Rockwood
James Edward “Eddie” Crowe, age 75 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his residence. Eddie was a member of North Rockwood Baptist Church. He loved the church and to fellowship with everyone.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Irene Crowe. Survivors include: Cousin: Bobby Crowe of Rockwood, TN Host of other cousins and relatives.
The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 12:00-1:00pm at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The funeral service will follow from the Chapel at 1:00pm. Interment and Burial will be in Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of James Edward “Eddie” Crowe.
