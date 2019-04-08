Featured
Roane County man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender
Last Friday just before 8:30 pm Corporal Gary W. Nelson of the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, did find Ralph Rollin McClean to be at 141 Emory Heights Road in Harriman. As Officer Nelson was speaking with him, Central Dispatch advised that there was an active warrant for his arrest. At that time he was placed under arrest for Failure to Register As Sex Offender. He was then transported to the Roane County Jail.
