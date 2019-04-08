Obituaries

Frances Lovely, Jacksboro

Frances Lovely, age 68 of Jacksboro, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born on March 13, 2019 to the late Franklin and Bessie Marie Heatherly Campbell in Lafollette. She loved life and loved to laugh and joke. She was a loving wife and her husband was her life while he was living. She was a member of Iveydale Church. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by beloved husband, Hurstle Lovely; sister, Evelyn McCulley; brother, Chester Campbell and wife Jackie, Lester Campbell, Paul Frances Campbell, William Dillard Campbell, George Campbell.

She is survived by: brothers, Matthew L. Campbell and wife Yevonne of Baltimore, MD, James Campbell of Texas, and Silas Campbell of Oak Ridge; nieces, Sheila Lovett and husband Payne of Oneida, Shirley McCulley and children; nephew, Jerry Lee Campbell of Oneida; great nieces Kristie Workman and Tori Williams; great nephew, Danny Carlee Adkins, Jr. and children; great-great nieces, Madison Williams and Camron Williams; great-great nephew, Hunter Jordan Williams; and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1-2pm with a graveside service at 2pm at the Lovely-Anderson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for funeral expenses. www.holleygamble.com

