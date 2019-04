Obituaries

Eugene Joseph Deluccia, Kingston

Eugene Joseph Deluccia, age 62 of Kingston, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Memphis. He was born December 26, 1956 in Plainfield, New Jersey. Growing up, he worked at Deluccia Route 22 Hardware in the family owned business. He later went to work as an over-the-road truck driver with Hirschbach Trucking and was presently employed by Optima Logistics. Eugene was always an avid race car fan. Preceded in death by his father, Eugene William Deluccia.

SURVIVORS

Loving Mother Marie Ferrara of North Plains, NJ

Sisters Jean Irving & husband, David of Kingston

Annette Bueschel & husband, Tom of Florida

Michelle Wrubleaski & husband, Frank of South Plains, NJ

Tina Remaro & husband, Frank of Bridgewater, NJ

Several extended family members and friends.

Private service will be held at later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

